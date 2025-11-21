NFL News and Rumors

Three best games in Week 12 of 2025 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
3 min read
Week 12 is now underway in the 2025 National Football League regular season. Here are the top three games from the weekend where both teams are above .500. 

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chicago Bears

The Steelers lead the AFC North with a record of six wins and four losses. The Bears lead the NFC North at seven wins and three losses. The MVP for the Bears this season has been head coach Ben Johnson of Charleston, South Carolina. Johnson has taken a Bears team that only won five games all of last season, and are a formidable organization whenever they take the football field.

The big question for the Steelers is whether or not future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play. Rodgers injured his wrist and left the game on Sunday, in the Steelers’s last game, a 34-12 Pittsburgh win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

What the Bears have been known for so far to start the season, have been their interceptions. There are three Bears in the top four in the entire NFL when it comes to picking off a pass. Safety Kevin Biard III of Lithonia, Georgia leads the NFL with five interceptions, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Danville, Virginia and cornerback Nahshon Wright of East Palo Alto, California are tied for second in the NFL with four interceptions each.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South with a record of six wins and five losses. They have a half game lead over the Carolina Panthers. The Rams are at eight wins and two losses, and are the hottest team in the National Football Conference.  Los Angeles leads the NFC West, and are coming off a big win over the Seattle Seahawks where their defense intercepted Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold four times in a close 21-19 win. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua of Provo, Utah is fourth in the NFL at this time with 850 receiving yards.

Carolina Panthers @ San Francisco 49ers

One of the feel good stories in the National Football League at this time have to be the Carolina Panthers. They are in second place in the NFC South at six wins and five losses. What is remarkable about the Panthers season is the fact that in all six of their wins, they were the underdog. The 49ers are at seven wins and four losses, but have won only two games all season at home. It has been a stupendous season for Panthers running back Rico Dowdle of Asheville, North Carolina. He is fourth in the NFL with 833 rushing yards.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
