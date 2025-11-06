NFL News and Rumors

Six Upsets from Week 9 of 2025 NFL season

Jeremy Freeborn
The ninth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the six teams that won that were not expected to.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were a 9.5 point underdog in their NFC North Division battle with the Detroit Lions, but won 27-24. Heading into the game, the Vikings were last in the division at three wins and four losses, and the Lions were in second place at five wins and two losses. The game was tied at 14 when Vikings kicker Will Reichard of Hoover, Alabama made a 50 yard field goal to put Minnesota up by a field goal at 17-14 heading into half time. Minnesota then went up 10 points in the third quarter when J.J. McCarthy had a nine yard touchdown run.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were a 13 point underdog against the Green Bay Packers but beat the Packers 16-13 at Lambeau. Ryan Fitzgerald of Coolidge, Georgia, the Panthers rookie kicker, was the Carolina hero as he kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game. Fitzgerald’s field goal was 49 yards. It was a terrific game for Panthers running back Rico Dowdle of Asheville, North Carolina, as he had two rushing touchdowns, and had 141 total yards.

Denver Broncos

Despite being the much better team than their opponent to start the season, the Denver Broncos were a two point underdog against the Houston Texans. It was Denver that came through with an 18-15 win. Denver has improved to a record of seven wins and two losses and lead the AFC West. Bo Nix had two touchdown passes and got a game-winning field goal of 34 yards from Wil Lutz.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers beat the best team in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20. This was only the Colts’s second loss all season. Pittsburgh actually scored 24 unanswered points in the game highlighted by two touchdown runs by Jaylen Warren. The Colts, who were three point road favourites, had six turnovers.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 as a two point underdog. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had two touchdown runs. James Cook had 114 yards rushing, and tight end Dalton Kincaid had 101 yards receiving. The Bills improved to 6-2.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 as a three point underdog on Monday night. Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
