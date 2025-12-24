Lions need Jahmyr Gibbs to be better to make the postseason

There’s no doubt Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia has had a solid season. The 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has 1102 rushing yards (seventh best in the National Football League), and his 1662 yards from scrimmage is eighth in the NFL.

However, what we saw this past Sunday, was not the best from Gibbs on the ground. He was stopped by the effective Pittsburgh Steelers defensive rush as he was limited to only two yards on seven carries in a 29-24 Detroit Lions loss at home. Yes, Gibbs had 10 catches for 66 receiving yards and a major score, but for the Lions to be effective offensively, they need strong production by both of their running backs. David Montgomery of Cincinnati, Ohio, was also completely unproductive running the football, as he had four rushes for 14 rushing yards.

Now the Lions have a short turnaround to try and get back in the win column. They are not only running out of time, but need help to reach the postseason. Detroit needs to win their final two games and hope the Green Bay Packers lose their last two games. Detroit’s next opponent are the Minnesota Vikings tomorrow on Christmas Day (only four games after their five point loss to Pittsburgh). They then play in Chicago to close out the regular season on January 4.

If the Lions don’t beat the Vikings tomorrow, the Packers’s game on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens lacks significance. Green Bay then ends the regular season against the Vikings on January 4.

The fact the Lions are struggling to book their ticket into the playoffs is extremely surprising. A year ago they only lost twice all year in the regular season, before their defense was terrible in a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

In the offseason, the big difference came to the coaching staff. Ben Johnson, who was the Lions offensive co-ordinator last season, became the head coach of the Bears. What has Chicago done this year? Well, they are leading the NFC North at 11 wins and four losses, and have already clinched a playoff spot.

It is fair to say that the Lions missed Johnson this past Sunday. The existing Detroit coaching could not make the necessary adjustments to run the football effectively, and lost as a result.