Josh Allen is quarterbacking the Bills with great success

Jeremy Freeborn
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets

The Buffalo Bills have normally found themselves in first place in the AFC East at this time of year over the last half a decade. They are not at the moment, as they are in second place in the division with a record of 11 wins and four losses. The AFC East leaders are the New England Patriots at 12 wins and three losses.

However, we are seeing great quarterbacking at this time from Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California. In Week 14, Allen was the best player on the football field. He had 251 yards passing and 78 yards rushing, and contributed to four Bills touchdowns in a 39-34 Buffalo win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

You could make the argument that Allen’s best clutch performance over the last month was against the Patriots. In Week 15, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills were down 24-7 at the half, before they outscored New England 28-7 in the second half en route to a tight 35-31 victory. Allen seemed poised at the helm, and in the process delivered a great comeback.

The Bills were one of four teams in Week 15 to win games where both teams were above .500. The other three  were the Seattle Seahawks (beat the Indianapolis Colts 18-16), Los Angeles Rams (beat the Detroit Lions 41-34) and the Denver Broncos (beat the Green Bay Packers 34-26). However, this one win in particular for the Bills had extra significance. That is because they got redemption against a Patriots squad that beat Buffalo earlier this season by a score of 23-20 at Orchard Park.

What we saw in Week 16, was a different victory for the Bills. In a 23-20 Bills win over the Cleveland Browns, we saw solid management skills from Allen once again. He recognized this was James Cook’s time to shine, and handed the ball off to him on a regular basis. The veteran running back from Miami, Florida had 16 rushes for 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 17 receiving yards. Cook leads the NFL with 1532 rushing yards this season.

Let’s not kid ourselves. Allen is the leader of the Bills offense. In 2025, he has completed 296 passes in 425 attempts for 3406 passing yards, and 25 passing touchdowns. On the ground, Allen has 552 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. Allen’s 552 rushing yards leads all quarterbacks. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers is second with 461 rushing yards.

Next up for the Bills is a huge test. That is because on Sunday, their opponent will be the reigning Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
