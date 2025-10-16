Four upsets from Week 6 of 2025 NFL season

The sixth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the four teams that were not expected to win that emerged victorious.

New York Giants

The Giants were a seven point home underdog heading into the Big Apple on Thursday night. It was the Giants that emerged as a 34-17 winner over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. We are seeing a confident Giants organization for the first time in years. It is mainly because of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo. Dart’s statistics may not be eye-popping, but he is emerging as a strong game manager. You could call him a 21st century Ben Roethlisberger or Joe Montana. Skattebo’s stats were very noteworthy, especially for a NFL rookie. He had 110 total yards and three rushing touchdowns, and was even better on this night than former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is now the number one running back in Philadelphia.

Carolina Panthers

For the second straight week we saw greatness from the Carolina Panthers new emerging running back Rico Dowdle. He has simply been fabulous the last two weeks as Chuba Hubbard deals with a calf injury. A week after getting 206 rushing yards in a 27-24 Panthers upset win over the Miami Dolphins, Dowdle returned to the backfield and sizzled again. He had 239 total yards (183 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards) and one touchdown in a 30-27 Panthers win over the Dallas Cowboys as a three point underdog. Carolina won on a less second field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are continuing the trend this season as a team that delivered an upset in prime time. On Monday night, the Falcons were a 4.5 point underdog against the Buffalo Bills, but came through with a 24-14 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta had a dominant first half as they outscored Buffalo 21-7. The key play for the Falcons was an 81 yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson, who delivered the longest touchdown run of his NFL career. With the win, the Falcons improved to a record of three wins and two losses.

Chicago Bears

The Bears were the second team on Monday night to win as a 4.5 point underdog. In a 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders, the Bears won on a last second field goal by Jake Moody. The former San Francisco 49er place kicker had an excellent performance as he made four field goals.