Four best games in Week 14 of 2025 NFL season

Week 14 begins Thursday night in the 2025 National Football League regular season. Here are the top four games from the weekend where both teams are above .500.

Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

In this intriguing NFC battle Thursday night, the Lions are hosting the Cowboys at Ford Field. Both clubs are coming off opposite results on American Thanksgiving Day. The Lions opened the day with a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and then the Cowboys beat the Chiefs 31-28. Detroit is currently in third place in the NFC North at seven wins and five losses, while the Cowboys are second in the NFC East at six wins, five losses and one tie.

Expect a lot of points. These are the two highest scoring offences in the NFC. Dallas has 351 points and Detroit has 350 points. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is second in the NFL with 3261 passing yards, and Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is second in the NFL with 1142 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is fourth in the NFL with 1019 rushing yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown is fifth in the NFL with 884 receiving yards. On defense, Lions linebacker Jack Campbell is third in the NFL with 117 tackles.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a battle for first place in the AFC South as the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are both at eight wins and four losses. It has been a spectacular season for the Colts offense, but in the last two games they have not been as dynamic as they have been as they were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 1282 rushing yards, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is fifth in the NFL with 3041 passing yards. We will have to watch Jones’s health moving forward, as he currently is playing with a broken fibula.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

This is a battle of the top two teams in the NFC North. The Chicago Bears lead the division at nine wins and three losses. While, the Packers are in second place at eight wins, three losses and one tie. Both teams are known for their defense. Packers defensive end Micah Parsons is third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks. Meanwhile, three of the top five interception leaders are Bears. Kevin Byard III leads the NFL with six picks, Nahshon Wright is second with five interceptions, and Tremaine Edmunds is fifth with four interceptions.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Chargers

The big question in this game is whether or not Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will play. He currently has a fracture on his non-throwing hand. Both teams are at 8-4, with the Eagles leading the NFC East, and the Chargers in second in the AFC West.