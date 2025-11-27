Four best games in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season

Week 13 is now underway in the 2025 National Football League regular season. Here are the top four games from the weekend where both teams are above .500.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

In the NFC North Division battle on American Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions are hosting the Green Bay Packers. For many years, this annual game played in Detroit had no meaning at all for the Lions as they were no longer in playoff contention. In recent years they have been as the Lions are among the best teams in the NFL. Heading into kickoff, the Packers and Lions are both in playoff contention. The Packers are the sixth seed at seven wins, three losses and one tie. Meanwhile, the Lions are at seven wins and four losses, and trail the San Francisco 49ers by half a game for a playoff spot.

Three Lions are in the top five of key statistical categories. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia is third in rushing yards with 951, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California is fourth in receiving yards with 884, and linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls, Iowa is third in defensive tackles with 108. Meanwhile, Packers star defensive end Micah Parsons of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is fifth in sacks with 10.

Chicago Bears @ Philadelphia Eagles

This intriguing NFC battle on Black Friday has the NFC East leading Eagles and the NFC North leading Bears. Both teams are at eight wins and three losses. The Bears have been an interception machine in 2025. They lead the NFL with 16 interceptions, and have three of the top four leaders in interceptions. Safety Kevin Byard III of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and cornerback Nahshon Wright of East Palo Alto, California are tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with five, while linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Danville, Virginia is fourth on the list with four.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

This is a matchup of two teams in the AFC South as the division leading Colts (8-3) host the Texans (6-5). Indianapolis is known for their offense and Houston is known for their defense. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey leads the NFL with 1197 rushing yards, and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina is fourth in the NFL in passing yards with 2840. Meanwhile, Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter of St. Catherine Parish, Jamaica is third in the NFL with 11 sacks, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. of Hampton, Georgia is fourth in the NFL with 10.5 sacks, and safety Callen Bullock is fourth in the NFL with four interceptions.

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers

This is a battle of two teams with rich histories in the American Football Conference. The Bills are second in the AFC East at seven wins and four losses. The Steelers are tied for first in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens at six wins and five losses. Bills running back James Cook III of Miami, Florida is second in rushing yards this season with 1084.