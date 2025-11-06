Four best games in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season

The 10th Week is about to start in the 2025 National Football League regular season. We take a look at the four best games. Here are the games where both teams are above .500.

New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is a battle of division leaders. The Patriots have been one of the biggest surprises of the entire season as they have a record of seven wins and two losses, and lead the AFC East. The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at six wins and two losses.

Tampa Bay is four games above .500 despite the fact they have had an immense number of injuries on their roster. Heading into Sunday, many players are questionable, while wide receiver Mike Evans is still out with a broken clavicle.

The Patriots have won six straight games. The most notable win during the stretch came on October 5, when they went into Buffalo in primetime on a Sunday night and shocked the Buffalo Bills 23-20.

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

This is a battle of NFC West Division opponents. The Los Angeles Rams are on top of the division at six wins and two losses, and tied with the Seattle Seahawks. The San Francisco 49ers are half a game back at six wins and three losses.

The last time these two teams played it was a shocking surprise. The 49ers were 8.5 point underdogs and came away with a 26-23 victory. The San Francisco offensive stars were quarterback Mac Jones, who had 342 passing yards, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had 142 yards receiving.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Steelers lead the AFC North at five wins and three losses. The Chargers are in second place in the AFC West at six wins and three losses. The Steelers are coming off a stunning win where their defense was simply sensational. As a unit, they forced six turnovers, and beat the Indianapolis Colts 27-20. Heading into Week 9, the Colts were the best team in the NFL at seven wins and one loss. Now both the Steelers and Chargers will play in southern California in prime time on Sunday night.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Green Bay Packers

This is a battle of division winners in the National Football Conference. The Eagles lead the NFC East at six wins and two losses and the Packers lead the NFC North at five wins, two losses and one tie. The Packers are looking to bounce back after they shockingly lost last week 16-13 to the Carolina Panthers.