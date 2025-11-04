Five Top Performers From Week 9 Of The 2025 NFL Season

The ninth week of the 2025 National Football League are in the books. Here are the top five players from winning teams.

5) Justin Herbert–

Herbert completed 19 of 29 passes for 250 passing yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, along with nine rushes for 57 rushing yards and another rushing touchdown in a 27-20 Chargers win over the Tennessee Titans. Herbert’s first touchdown pass went two yards to Scott Matlock of Homedale, Idaho. Matlock, who is a multi-positional player (is a defensive lineman and fullback), caught his first ever touchdown pass. Herbert’s second pass was 19 yards to Quentin Johnson.

4) Lamar Jackson–

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback from Pompano Beach, Florida played his first game in a month and completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 passing yards and four touchdowns along with five rushes for 14 rushing yards in a 28-6 Ravens win over the Miami Dolphins. Two of Jackson’s touchdowns went to tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens struggled mightily with Jackson out of the lineup with a right hamstring injury, and must be thrilled to have him back.

3) Matt Stafford–

Wow. There is now talk that Matt Stafford is in the NFL Most Valuable Player conversation. On Sunday, Stafford of Tampa, Florida completed 24 of 32 passes for 281 passing yards and four touchdowns, in a 34-10 Los Angeles Rams win over the New Orleans Saints. Stafford is continuing to find chemistry with wide receiver Davante Adams, who had two touchdown catches in the Rams win. The six-time Pro Bowler is in his first season with the Rams and leads the National Football League with eight touchdown catches. He also has five touchdown catches in the last two weeks.

2) Sam Darnold–

The Seattle Seahawks had a near perfect performance in a 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Darnold completed 21 of 24 passes for 330 passing yards, with four touchdowns and one interception for a remarkable quarterback rating of 141. Two of the touchdown passes went to rookie Tory Horton of Fresno, California, while Cody White of Novi, Michigan had a 60 yard touchdown from Darnold for his first career touchdown catch.

1) Caleb Williams–

The Chicago Bears beat the Cincinnati Bengals 47-42 on Sunday in one of the most noteworthy high-powered offensive games of the season. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 passing yards and three touchdown passes, along with five rushes for 53 rushing yards. It was a great game for Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland of Goldendale, Washington. Loveland had six catches for 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns.