Five Top Performers From Week 8 Of The 2025 NFL Season

The eighth week of the 2025 National Football League are in the books. Here are the top five players from winning teams. Three of the five players this week are running backs.

5) Breece Hall

The New York Jets running back from Omaha, Nebraska was the reason why the Jets won their first game of the season on Sunday. Breece Hall had 18 rushes for 133 rushing yards and two touchdown rushes, along with two catches for 14 yards as the Jets upset the Cincinnati Bengals 39-38. The touchdown runs were both in the fourth quarter and were for five yards and 27 yards.

4) Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles were looking for redemption after a primetime loss earlier this season to the New York Giants in East Rutherford. On Sunday, the Eagles came through in a big way as they defeated the Giants 38-20. The Eagles star was Jalen Hurts of Houston, Texas. Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 179 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with four rushes for 22 rushing yards in a 38-20 Eagles win over the Giants. Two of the touchdowns went to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert of Britton, South Dakota. With the win, the Eagles improved to a record of six wins and two losses, and remain in first place in the NFC East.

3) James Cook III

The Buffalo Bills clobbered the Carolina Panthers 40-9 thanks to an incredible game by running back James Cook III of Miami, Florida. Cook III had 19 rushes for 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cook’s first rushing touchdown was for 64 rushing yards, and his second rushing touchdown was for 21 yards. With the win, the Bills improved to a record of five wins and two losses.

2) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers remain in first place in the NFC North and a major reason is because of the quarterbacking of Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California. Love completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 35-25 Packers win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Love had great chemistry with tight end Tucker Kraft of Timber Lake, South Dakota, who had seven catches for 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

1) Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have been rocking all season long and they continued to do great on Sunday. Running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey had 12 rushes for 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 21 receiving yards and another touchdown catch in a 38-14 Colts win over the Tennessee Titans. Taylor’s touchdown runs were for 18 and 80 yards, and his touchdown catch was 19 receiving yards from Daniel Jones. With the win, the Colts are the best team in the NFL at seven wins and one loss.