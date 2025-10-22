Five Top Performers from Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season

The seventh week of the 2025 National Football League are in the books. Here are the top five players from winning teams.

5) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers star running back is a major reason why the 49ers are in first place in the NFC West. On Sunday night in a 20-10 San Francisco 49ers win over the Atlanta Falcons, McCaffrey, a native of Castle Rock, Colorado, had 24 rushes for 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns, along with seven catches for 72 yards. It was the first time this season that McCaffrey eclipsed 200 total yards in a game, and the first time he found the end zone twice in a game this season.

4) Patrick Mahomes

It was a complete performance for the Kansas City Chiefs offensively and defensively on Sunday in a 31-0 Chiefs shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The leader of the Chiefs offensively, was once again their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas. Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 286 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushes for 28 rushing yards. Two of Mahomes’s touchdown passes went to Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was playing in his first game of the 2025 NFL season.

3) Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions running back from Dalton, Georgia was simply electrifying on Monday night in a 24-9 Lions win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a night where the Lions used an effective aggressive style of defense that frustrated Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, Detroit was led offensively by running back Jahmyr Gibbs. In 17 carries, Gibbs had 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had three catches for 82 receiving yards. With five minutes and 51 seconds left in the second quarter, Gibbs had a 78 yard rushing touchdown which put the Lions up 14-0 at the time.

2) Matthew Stafford

On Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium in London, it was a dominant performance by the Los Angeles Rams in a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida delivered with a solid performance. The two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion completed 21 of 33 passes for 182 passing yards and five touchdowns. Three of his touchdown passes went to Davante Adams.

1) Bo Nix

What we saw from Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a great comeback. Denver was down 19-0 after three quarters, when Nix simply came alive. The 25-year-old from Arkadelphia, Arkansas finished the game by completing 27 of 50 passes for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with five rushes for 48 yards and two more major scores in an incredible 33-32 Denver win.