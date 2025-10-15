Five top performers from week 6 of the 2025 NFL season

The sixth week of the 2025 National Football League are in the books. Here are the top five players from winning teams.

5) Cam Skattebo

The New York Giants entered the 2025 National Football League season with minimal expectations. On paper they had significantly less talent than the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the rising Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, which on paper have immense talent at certain positions. New York fans now have reason to be excited. The reason is because running back Cam Skattebo of Rio Linda, California is having a great rookie season. The productive numbers continued on Thursday in prime time as Skattebo had 98 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and two catches for 12 yards in a 34-17 Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

4) Bijan Robinson

In another prime time upset, the Atlanta Falcons beat the Buffalo Bills 24-14 as a 4.5 point underdog on Monday night. The Falcons offensive star was running back Bijan Robinson of Tucson, Arizona, who is emerging as an elite player at his respective position. On Sunday, Robinson tied a career high with 170 rushing yards. He also had six catches for 68 receiving yards, and an 81 yard rushing touchdown near the beginning of the second quarter. With the win, the Falcons improved to three wins and two losses and are in second place in the NFC South.

3) Rico Dowdle

The Carolina Panthers star back makes the top five for the second straight week as last week he was at number four. After getting 234 yards last week against the Miami Dolphins, Dowdle had 239 total yards this week in a 30-27 Panthers win over the Dallas Cowboys. He had 183 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving, and caught a 36 yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young that put Carolina up 20-17 at the time.

2) Drake Maye

The New England Patriots must be thrilled with the rapid progression of quarterback Drake Maye of Huntersville, North Carolina. In a 25-19 Patriots win over the New Orleans Saints, Maye completed 18 of 25 passes for 261 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with nine rushes for 28 rushing yards. With the win, the Patriots have won three in a row, are 4-2 on the season, and are in first place in the AFC East.

1) Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback from Tyler, Texas once again proved why he is a future Hall of Famer on Sunday. In a 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions, Mahomes 22 of 30 passes for 257 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with 10 rushes for 32 rushing yards and another touchdown.