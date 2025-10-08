Five Top Performers From Week 5 Of The 2025 NFL Season

The fifth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams. Three of the players are quarterbacks and two of the players are running backs.

5) Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts running back from Salem, New Jersey had 17 rushes for 66 rushing yards and three touchdown runs in a dominant 40-6 Colts win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor also had three catches for 20 receiving yards. Taylor’s touchdowns were for three, one and six yards, and he also had a two-yard two-point conversion. The Colts are now at four wins and one loss and are tied for first place in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

4) Rico Dowdle

It was simply an historic outing for Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle of Gaffney, South Carolina. Dowdle got the start with the injury to Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard and did not disappoint. Dowdle had 23 rushes for 206 rushing yards and one touchdown, and three rushes for 28 receiving yards in a 27-24 Panthers win over the Miami Dolphins. Ironically, his touchdown was for only one yard and put the Panthers up 20-17 with six minutes and 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Dowdle’s 206 rushing yards are the second most rushing yards by a Panthers player in a single game. DeAngelo Williams of Little Rock, Arkansas has the Panthers record as he had 210 rushing yards in a 44-38 Panthers win over the New Orleans Saints on December 30, 2012.

3) Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to a record of four wins and one loss after an impressive 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Mayfield displayed sensational accuracy as he completed 29 of 33 passes for 379 passing yards, and two touchdown passes, along with five rushes for 15 rushing yards. Mayfield’s favourite target was rookie Emeka Egbuka of Tacoma, Washington, who had seven catches for 163 receiving yards. Mayfield’s longest touchdown pass was 20 yards to Egbuka.

2) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have beaten both New York teams this season. On Sunday, the Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana completed 18 of 29 passes for 237 passing yards, and four touchdowns, sand had seven rushes for 28 rushing yards. Two of the touchdowns went to tight end Jake Ferguson of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Prescott’s longest touchdown was 43 yards to wide receiver George Pickens of Hoover, Alabama.

1) C.J. Stroud

The Texans pounded the Baltimore Ravens 44-10 on Sunday. It was a great game for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California, who completed 23 of 27 passes for 244 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with one rush for 30 rushing yards.