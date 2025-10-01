Five Top Performers From Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season

The fourth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams. All five players this week are quarterbacks.

5) Drake Maye

The native of Huntersville, North Carolina was a Pro Bowl quarterback during his 2024 rookie season. In 2025, he is leading the NFL with a 74% completion percentage. On Sunday, Maye completed 14 of 17 passes for 203 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had three rushes for 11 rushing yards and another major score in a dominant New England performance. The Patriots clobbered the Carolina Panthers 42-13. Maye’s most regular target was Stefon Diggs, who had six catches for 101 receiving yards. Maye’s longest touchdown pass went 31 yards to tight end Hunter Henry.

4) Josh Allen

Staying with the AFC East theme, it was also a strong performance from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California. On Sunday, Allen completed 16 of 22 passes for 209 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with seven rushes for 45 rushing yards and another major score. The Bills came through with a 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. Allen’s longest touchdown pass was 43 yards to Khalil Shakir at the 4:11 mark of the first quarter which opened the scoring. With the win, the Bills are at four wins and zero losses. They are one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles.

3) Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos improved to a record of two wins and two losses on Monday night after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3. Nix completed 29 of 42 passes for 326 passing yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception. Nix also had six rushes for seven rushing yards and another major score. Nix’s longest touchdown pass went 20 yards to Courtland Sutton.

2) Matt Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams improved to 3-1 with a 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was a memorable game because Rams quarterback Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida threw an 88-yard touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell, which just so happened to be his longest touchdown pass of his career. Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 375 passing yards and three touchdowns along with four rushes for four yards. Stafford’s favourite target was Puka Nacua, who had 13 catches for 170 receiving yards and a touchdown.

1) Patrick Mahomes

After losing his first two games of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs have now won two straight. On Sunday, the Chiefs exploited a week Baltimore Ravens secondary in a 37-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes of Tyler, Texas completed 25 passes in 37 attempts for 270 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Mahomes also had four rushes for five rushing yards.