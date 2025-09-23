Five Top Performers From Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

The third week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) David Montgomery

Part of the Detroit Lions’s two-headed monster at running back, David Montgomery of Cincinnati, Ohio was an instrumental reason why the Lions went into Baltimore and delivered a 38-30 upset win over the 1-2 Ravens. Montgomery only had 12 rushes, but had 151 rushing yards (a sensational 12.6 rushing yards per carry). He also had one catch for 13 receiving yards. Montgomery’s touchdown runs were for one and 31 yards. Detroit is now 2-1 after losing their season opener to Green Bay.

4) Josh Allen

What about those Bills? Well, on Thursday night they might not have played their best, but still came out on top as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-21 at Highmark Stadium. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a respectable outing as he completed 22 of 28 passes for 213 passing yards, along with four rushes for 25 rushing yards. Allen’s longest touchdown pass was 20 yards to tight end Dalton Kincaid of Las Vegas, Nevada. With the win, the Bills improve to 3-0 and lead the AFC East.

3) Jonathan Taylor

Like the Bills, the Indianapolis Colts are also undefeated at three wins and zero losses. What we saw in Indy’s win was greatness from Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey. Taylor leads the NFL at the moment with 338 rushing yards. On Sunday, Taylor had 17 rushes for 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 41-20 Colts win over the Tennessee Titans. Two of Taylor’s touchdown runs were for one yard, and the other was for 46 yards. Taylor also had three catches for 16 yards.

2) Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles made headlines on Sunday for their impressive comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. Down 26-7 one minute into the second half, the Eagles scored the next 26 points for a 33-26 Philadelphia win. In that time period, Hurts of Houston, Texas was excellent, as he threw touchdown passes to tight end Dallas Goedert of Britton, South Dakota (33 yards), wide receiver A.J. Brown of Starkville, Mississippi (nine yards), and wide receiver Devonta Smith of Amite City, Louisiana (four yards). Hurts completed 21 of 32 passes for 226 passing yards, and nine rushes for 40 yards and another major score. The touchdown run was one yard to open the scoring.

1) Caleb Williams

The Bears won their first game of the season by beating the Dallas Cowboys 31-14. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. completed 19 of 28 passes for 298 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with five rushes for 12 yards. Williams’s longest touchdown pass was 65 yards to rookie Luther Burden III of St. Louis, Missouri.