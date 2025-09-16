Five top performers from Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season

The second week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Mac Jones

With San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out with a toe injury, Mac Jones of Jacksonville, Florida came into the 49ers lineup and fit in admirably in a 26-21 49ers win over the New Orleans Saints. Jones, who was making his San Francisco debut after three seasons with the New England Patriots and one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup to Trevor Lawrence, completed 26 of 39 passes for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also had six rushes for six rushing yards. Jones’s touchdown passes went to tight end Luke Farrell of Perry, Ohio (11 yards), running back Christian McCaffrey of Castle Rock, Colorado (seven yards), and Jauan Jennings of Cowan, Tennessee (42 yards). With the win, the 49ers are 2-0 and lead the NFC West.

4) Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is our first non-quarterback to make the list this season. He had nine catches for 115 receiving yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jared Goff in a 52-21 Lions thrashing over the Chicago Bears. St. Brown, a native of Anaheim Hills, California, had two touchdown catches for four yards and one major score for eight yards. He also had two rush attempts for seven rushing yards.

3) Drake Maye

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina quarterbacked the New England Patriots to their first win of the season as they defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-27. Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 passing yards, and two touchdown passes, along with 10 rushes for 31 rushing yards and another major score. Maye’s touchdown passes went to Mack Hollins of Rockville, Maryland (eight yards), and Kayshon Boutte of New Iberia, Louisville (16 yards). Maye’s touchdown run was for six yards.

2) Lamar Jackson

While Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Derrick Henry had off days, Jackson of Pompano Beach, Florida was sensational in a 41-17 Baltimore win over the Cleveland Browns. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 225 passing yards along with four touchdowns, along with two rushes for 13 rushing yards. Jackson had two touchdown passes to Devontez Walker of Charlotte.

1) Jared Goff

Also in the Lions win, Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 passing yards and five touchdown passes, along with one rush for six yards. In addition to the three TDs to St. Brown, Goff also had touchdown throws to tight end Brock Wright of Cypress, Texas (eight yards), and Jameson Williams of St. Louis, Missouri (44 yards).