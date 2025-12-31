Five Top Performers From Week 17 Of 2025 NFL Season

Week 17 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Dak Prescott

To begin Week 17, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 on Christmas Day in a meaningless NFC East Division battle. In a rare Netflix contest, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana completed 19 of 37 passes for 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with four rushes for 24 rushing yards. Both of Prescott’s touchdown passes came in the first half. He threw a six yard major score to tight end Jake Ferguson of Rapid City, South Dakota and an 86 yard major score to KaVontae Turpin of Monroe, Louisiana.

4) Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons had a memorable 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams even though they have been eliminated from postseason contention. That is because of the play of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson of Tucson, Arizona. Robinson had 22 rushes for 195 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with five catches for 34 receiving yards and another major score. Robinson’s second touchdown was 93 yards, and the longest rushing touchdown in Falcons history. Robinson also set the Falcons franchise record for most yards from scrimmage in a single season (2255). This season, Robinson has 1445 rushing yards and 810 receiving yards.

3) Drake Maye

There is now talk that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye of Huntersville, North Carolina could be the National Football League Most Valuable Player for 2025. On Sunday, we saw excellence from Maye in a dominant 42-10 Patriots win over their AFC East Division rival, New York Jets. Maye completed 19 of 21 passes for 256 passing yards, and a career high five touchdowns in a 42-10 New England win. Maye also had three rushes for 22 rushing yards. Maye threw a touchdown to five players, the longest being 22 yards to Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson of Las Vegas, Nevada.

2) Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are still in the thick of things for the number one seed in the National Football Conference. On Sunday night, the 49ers beat an excellent Chicago Bears defense in a very high scoring contest, 42-38. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona completed 24 of 33 passes for 303 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, along with 28 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

1) Derrick Henry

For the seventh time in his NFL career, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a game with 200 rushing yards. He had 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night in a 41-24 Ravens win over the Green Bay Packers.