Five Top Performers From Week 16 Of 2025 NFL Season

Week 16 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Chase Brown

For the first time this season, a Canadian has cracked the top five on our list. For Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown of London, Ontario, he found the end zone on three occasions in a dominant 45-21 Cincinnati win over the Miami Dolphins. Brown had a touchdown run of 12 yards, and had two touchdown catches of five and nine yards from quarterback Joe Burrow of Ames, Iowa. Brown had 109 total yards (66 yards rushing and 43 yards receiving).

4) Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are postseason bound after their 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and the fact the San Francisco 49ers beat the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 in the Monday nighter. On Sunday, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert of Eugene, Oregon completed 23 of 29 passes for 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes, along with eight rushes for 42 rushing yards and another major score. The top option for Herbert was wide receiver Quentin Johnston of Temple, Texas, who had four catches for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown.

3) Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati offense is simply excellent with Burrow at the helm. On Sunday, Burrow completed 25 of 32 passes for 309 passing yards and four touchdowns. As mentioned, two of the touchdowns went to Brown, while it was a strong performance for Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of Harvey, Louisiana, who had nine catches for 109 receiving yards.

2) Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback from Knoxville, Tennessee has been outstanding lately. Lawerence has led the Jaguars to six straight wins after defeating the Denver Broncos 34-20 on Sunday afternoon. This was arguably the most interesting game in Week 16 as both organizations were in double digits when it came to victories. Lawrence completed 23 of 36 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns, along with six rushes for 20 rushing yards and another major score. Lawrence had great chemistry with wide receiver Parker Washington of Sugar Land, Texas, who had six catches for 145 receiving yards and one touchdown. With the win, the Jaguars are in first place in the AFC South at 11 wins and four losses.

1) Brock Purdy

On Monday night in primetime, the San Francisco 49ers had an impressive offense in a 48-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 passing yards and five touchdowns, along with two rushes for 11 rushing yards. With the win, the 49ers improved to 11-4. Purdy found Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle with regularity.