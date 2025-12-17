Five top performers from Week 15 of 2025 NFL season

Week 15 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the bigger stories in the NFL this season. Despite all of their injury issues, they have a record of 10 wins and four losses. On Sunday, they reached double digits in victories thanks to a 37-24 win over the struggling Tennessee Titans. The 49ers top offensive performer was quarterback Brock Purdy of Queen Creek, Arizona. Purdy completed 23 of 30 passes for 295 passing yards and three touchdowns along with seven rushes for 44 rushing yards. Two of Purdy’s touchdowns went to Jauan Jennings of Cowan, Tennessee.

4) Kirk Cousins

There is no doubt that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins of Barrington, Illinois has feasted on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense since joining the Falcons a years ago. Last season Cousins had 785 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in two games. Then on Thursday night, Cousins completed 30 of 44 passes for 373 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a 29-28 Falcons win over the Buccaneers.

3) Kyle Pitts Sr.

The top target of Cousins this past Thursday night in primetime happened to be Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, who had a game for the ages. Pitts Sr. had 11 catches for 166 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Pitts Sr.’s touchdowns were for seven, eight, and 17 yards. Pitts Sr. set the Falcons franchise records for most receiving yards and receptions in a game by a tight end, and tied the Falcons franchise record for most touchdowns in a game by a tight end. Alge Crumpler of Wilmington, North Carolina also had three touchdowns in a 41-38 Falcons overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 22, 2006.

2) Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are the best team in the National Football League at 12 wins and two losses. On Sunday, we saw greatness from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Nix completed 23 of 34 passes for 302 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 34-26 Broncos win over the Green Bay Packers. Nix also added 10 rushing yards. Nix’s top target was wide receiver Courtland Sutton of Brenham, Texas, who had seven catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

1) Trevor Lawrence

It was a franchise record tying game for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee. Lawrence had five touchdown passes which tied the Jaguars record for most passing touchdowns in a single game, in a 48-20 Jacksonville win over the New York Jets. The other Jaguars quarterback to accomplish the feat was Blake Bortles. Lawrence also completed 20 of 32 passes for 330 passing yards and five touchdowns, and had five rushes for 51 yards rushing and another major score. With the win, the Jaguars continue to lead the AFC South at 10 wins and four losses.