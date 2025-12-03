Five Top Performers From Week 13 Of The 2025 NFL Season

Week 13 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys were a 3.5 point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs on American Thanksgiving but came through with a 31-28 victory. It was a very accurate performance by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana. Prescott completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Prescott completed a 15 yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to CeeDee Lamb of Opelousas, Louisiana with six minutes and 50 seconds left in the first quarter and a three yard touchdown pass to running back Javonte Williams of Wallace, North Carolina in the fourth quarter. With the win, the Cowboys improved to a record of 6-5-1.

4) Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now in a first place tie in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts at eight wins and four losses. On Sunday, the Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 25-3 in a dominant performance offensively and defensively. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee completed 16 of 27 passes for 229 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with three rushes for 25 rushing yards. Lawrence’s longest touchdown pass was 21 yards to Brenton Strange of Parkersburg, West Virginia.

3) Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers improved to a record of seven wins and six losses with a shocking 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 passing yards, and three touchdowns, along with five rushes for 23 yards. Young’s longest touchdown pass was 43 yards to rookie Tetairoa McMillan of Waimanalo, Hawaii. It was a game-winning major score which completed the scoring and put the Panthers up 31-28.

2) Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals look much better with Joe Burrow at quarterback. As a result, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson of Fort Payne, Alabama was given more kicking opportunities. McPherson made the most of his chances. He made six field goals (of 24, 31, 33, 41, 42 and 52 yards) and two converts in a 32-14 Bengals win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night. It was possibly the most dominant win for the Bengals in quite some time.

1) Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 in a NFC North Division battle on Thanksgiving Day. For the second time this season, the Packers beat the Lions. In the cheesehead win, Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California completed 18 of 30 passes for 234 passing yards and four touchdowns along with four rushing yards. Two of Love’s touchdowns went to Dontayvion Wicks of Plaquemine, Louisiana.