Five Top Performers From Week 12 Of The 2025 NFL Season

Week 12 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are the most improved team in the National Football Conference. Last season they only won five games. Already this year the Bears have won eight games and lead the NFC North. On Sunday, the Bears defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 at Soldier Field. It was an exceptional performance from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 239 passing yards and three touchdowns. Two of Williams’s touchdowns went to D.J. Moore of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Williams also had four rushes for 21 rushing yards.

4) Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West with a record of nine wins and two losses. What we saw from the Rams on Sunday night was a complete performance on offense and defense. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford of Tampa, Florida completed 25 of 35 passes for 273 passing yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 34-7 Los Angeles win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Two more of Stafford’s passing touchdowns went to Davante Adams of Redwood City, California. He leads the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns.

3) Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It has been a great season for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Nacogdoches, Texas. The third year NFL wideout who attended Ohio State, leads the NFL in receiving yards (1313), receiving yards per game (119.4), receiving yards per target (12.3) and scrimmage yards per touch (15.7). You could make the argument that Smith-Njigba has been the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. On Sunday, Smith-Njigba had eight catches for 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 Seahawks win over the Tennessee Titans. Smith-Njigba’s touchdowns from Sam Darnold were for 13 and 63 yards.

2) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys put together a magical comeback on Sunday. They were trailing 21-0 to the Philadelphia Eagles at one point before coming back to win 24-21. What we saw was magic from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 354 passing yards and one touchdown along with five rushes for nine rushing yards and another major score.

1) Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions running back from Dalton, Georgia was spectacular on Sunday in a 34-27 Detroit win over the New York Giants. Jahmyr Gibbs had 15 rushes for 219 rushing yards and two touchdown runs, along with 11 catches for 45 receiving yards and another major score. Gibbs had the game-winning touchdown for 69 rushing yards in the extra period.