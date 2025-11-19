Five Top Performers From Week 11 Of The 2025 NFL Season

Week 11 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams.

5) TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots have won eight straight games and lead the AFC East. They are also tied with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the entire NFL at nine wins and two losses. On Sunday, Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell, Virginia had 19 rushes for 62 rushing yards and five catches for 31 receiving yards and another major score as the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 27-14. This was the second straight game Henderson had multiple touchdowns. In week 10, Henderson had 14 rushes for 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-23 Patriots win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

4) Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers improved to a record of seven wins and four losses, and into a playoff spot after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 41-22. With the 49ers getting healthier, they appear to a be a dangerous franchise in the final month and a half of the season. Like Henderson, McCaffrey had a three touchdown performance. He had 13 rushes for 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 40 receiving yards and another major score.

3) Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys won the Monday nighter as they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 in the state of Nevada. What we saw on Monday was excellence throughout the contest in the Cowboys passing game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of Sulphur, Louisiana was at the centre of the excellence as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 passing yards and four touchdowns. Prescott continued his great chemistry with wide receiver George Pickens. The former Pittsburgh Steeler had nine catches for 144 receiving yards and one touchdown.

2) Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers continued their excellence over the Atlanta Falcons this season. After dominating the Falcons 30-0 in week three, the Panthers once again showed flashes of offensive excellence on Sunday in a 30-27 overtime win. Carolina quarterback Bryce Young of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania completed 31 of 45 passes for 448 passing yards and three touchdowns. Young had great chemistry with Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan as he had eight catches for 130 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

1) Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are struggling mightily with their rush defense at this time, but are displaying excellence at scoring points. On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California showed the football world why he is an elite NFL quarterback with his passing and running abilities. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 317 passing yards and three touchdown passes and had six rushes for 40 rushing yards and another three touchdowns as the Bills beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 44-32.