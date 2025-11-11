Five Top Performers From Week 10 Of The 2025 NFL Season

Week 10 is now complete in the National Football League. Here are the top five players on winning teams. Three of the players this week are running backs.

5) Davis Mills

With C.J. Stroud out on Sunday with a concussion issue, the Houston Texans brought in Davis Mills of Atlanta, Georgia as their starting quarterback, and was excellent in guiding Houston to an impressive fourth quarter comeback where they were once down 29-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after three quarters. In the 36-29 Texans victory, Mills completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, along with three rushes for 20 yards and another major score. All three of Mills’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, as he had passing touchdowns of 12 yards and seven yards to Jayden Higgins and Dalton Schultz respectively, and had a game-winning 14-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left.

4) De’Von Achane

The Dolphins upset the Bills on Sunday by a score of 30-13, and a major reason why was because of the play of running back De’Von Achane of Missouri City, Texas. Achane had 22 rushes for 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The major scores were both in the fourth quarter for 35 and 59 yards. Achane also had six catches for 51 yards.

3) Matthew Stafford

In the most intriguing afternoon game in Week 10, the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 42-26. It was a monster game for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford of Tampa, Florida. Stafford completed 24 of 36 passes for 280 passing yards and four touchdowns. Stafford continues to find chemistry with veteran wide receiver Davante Adams of Redwood City, California. Adams had a two-yard touchdown catch from Stafford. Adams now leads the NFL with nine touchdown catches.

2) Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton, Georgia is a major part of the Detroit Lions offense. We saw his offensive excellence again on Sunday. He had 15 rushes for 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and three catches for 30 receiving yards and another major score as the Lions clobbered the Washington Commanders 44-22.

1) Jonathan Taylor

After a tough week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey simply shined in the NFL International Game in Berlin, Germany. Taylor had 32 rushes for 244 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, and three catches for 42 receiving yards as the Colts beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-25 in overtime.