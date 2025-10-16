Five best games in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season

The seventh week of the 2025 National Football League season is set to start on Thursday. Here are the five best NFL games scheduled to be played.

Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars

These two teams head into Wembley Stadium in London, England with identical records of four wins and two losses. The Jaguars are in second place in the AFC South, one win back of the first place Indianapolis Colts. The Rams are in a first place tie with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The Rams are coming off an impressive 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, who are clearly missing quarterback Lamar Jackson. It was a spectacular performance for Rams linebacker Nathan Landman. The Zimbabwe born defender had 17 combined tackles (eight solo tackles and nine assisted tackles).

Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings

After winning their first four games of the year, the Eagles have lost two games in a row. They were beaten by the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. However despite the recent woes, the Eagles are in still in first place in the NFC East. The Vikings are in third place in the NFC North, and are in a division where all four organizations are currently above .500. Both teams should be well rested. The Eagles will have 10 days off before their game against the Vikings, while Minnesota did not play at all last week.

Indianapolis Colts @ Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts lead the AFC South at five wins and one loss. The Chargers are in first place in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos at four wins and two losses. Last week, the Colts beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-27. The Colts key player was running back Jonathan Taylor, who had 137 total yards and a touchdown. The Chargers meanwhile beat the Miami Dolphins last week 29-27 on a game winning field goal by Cameron Dicker.

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers

Both of these teams are above .500. The 49ers lead the NFC West at four wins and two losses, while the Falcons are in second place in the NFC South at three wins and two losses. Atlanta is coming off a surprise 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills on Canadian Thanksgiving Monday. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had 238 total yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South at five wins and one loss. The Lions are in second place in the NFC North at four wins and two losses. Tampa Bay is coming off a 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Baker Mayfield had 256 passing yards and two touchdowns, and there are talks he could be NFL MVP.