Five best games in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season

Week 16 begins Thursday night in the 2025 National Football League regular season. Here are the top five games where both teams are above .500.

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

In a battle of the top teams in the National Football Conference, the Seahawks and Rams have identical records of 11 wins and three losses heading into tonight’s action. The Seahawks have won their last four games, but narrowly beat the Indianapolis Colts 18-16 this past weekend. The Rams offense has been prolific the last two weeks as they have scored a combined total of 86 points (45 points against the Arizona Cardinals and 41 points against the Detroit Lions).

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford of Tampa, Florida is second in the NFL with 3722 passing yards. Meanwhile, the NFL’s top two receivers will be in action. Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Nacogdoches, Texas leads the NFL with 1541 receiving yards, and Rams receiver Puka Nacua of Las Vegas, Nevada is second in the NFL with 1367 receiving yards.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

In a unique prime time game on Saturday night, we see the top two teams in the NFC North. The Bears are in first place at 10 wins and four losses. The Packers are in second place at nine wins, four losses and one tie. Two Bears are in the top two in interceptions. Kevin Byard III of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania leads the NFL with six interceptions, and cornerback Nahshon Wright of East Palo Alto, California is second with five interceptions.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos

This game has interest because the Jaguars and Broncos are both in double digits when it comes to victories. The Jaguars lead the AFC South at 10 wins and four losses. The Broncos lead the AFC West at 12 wins and two losses. Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd of Kansas City, Missouri is second in the NFL with five interceptions and Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto of Fort Lauderdale, Florida is third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions

The Steelers and Lions have identical records of eight wins and six losses. The Steelers lead the AFC North, while the Lions are third in the NFC North. Lions quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California is third in the NFL with 3672 passing yards, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California is fifth in the NFL with 1140 receiving yards, and Lions linebacker Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls, Iowa is fourth in the NFL with 143 tackles.

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts

The 49ers are in third place in the NFC West despite an excellent record of 10 wins and four losses. The Colts are third in the AFC South at eight wins and six losses. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor of Salem, New Jersey leads the NFL with 1443 rushing yards.