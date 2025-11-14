NFL News and Rumors

Five best games in Week 11 of 2025 NFL regular season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
The 11th Week Has Started In The 2025 National Football League Regular Season. We Take A Look At The Five Best Games. Here Are The Games Where Both Teams Are Above .500.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

For the second straight week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing an elite team in the AFC East. A week after losing 28-23 at home to the New England Patriots, the Buccaneers are playing the second best team in the division, the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park. The Bills meanwhile are playing a Florida-based team for the second straight week, and like the Buccaneers, are simply looking for a better fate. This past Sunday, the Bills rush defense was awful as they allowed 174 rushing yards to Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane of Missouri City, Texas in a 30-13 Bills loss. Both Buffalo and Tampa Bay are 6-3.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers are second in the AFC West at 7-3. The Jaguars are second in the AFC South at 5-4. The Chargers are only behind the 8-2 Denver Broncos and the Jaguars are only behind the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville is coming off a terrible fourth quarter where they gave up 26 unanswered points in a 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans. The Chargers have won three straight games.

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

The Seahawks and Rams have identical records of seven wins and two losses and are tied for first place in the NFC West. Both teams have won four straight. Seattle recently beat Arizona 44-22 and the Rams recently beat San Francisco 42-26. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford threw four touchdown passes.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

This is just not an AFC West Division battle, but an AFC heavyweight battle too. The Broncos are currently tied with the New England Patriots as the hottest team in the NFL as both franchises have won seven straight games. The Chiefs are at five wins and four losses, but have the history to be a challenging foe for every single opponent they play. The Broncos defense was excellent in their last meeting as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7, but won’t have linebacker Alex Singleton on Sunday, as he is recovering from testicular cancer surgery.

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Lions lead the NFC North at 6-3. The Eagles lead the NFC East at 7-2. Detroit looked great a week ago as they clobbered the Washington Commanders 44-22 in the US capital. Jahmyr Gibbs had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Eagles won a different way as they beat the Green Bay Packers 10-7 at Lambeau.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams

Five best games in Week 11 of 2025 NFL regular season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1min
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22200279_168396541_lowres-2
Five Top Performers From Week 10 Of The 2025 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_27217110_168396541_lowres-2
Four best games in Week 10 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 6 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_27486707_168396541_lowres-2
Six Upsets from Week 9 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 5 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24482653_168396541_lowres-2
Five Top Performers From Week 9 Of The 2025 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 4 2025
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22200279_168396541_lowres-2
Two Best Games From Week 9 Of 2025 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 30 2025
NFL News and Rumors
tua tagovailoa
Two upsets from Week 8 of 2025 NFL season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top