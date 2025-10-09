Eight upsets from Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season

The fifth week of the 2025 National Football League regular season is now complete. It is time to take a look at the eight underdogs that came through with wins. That is a high number when you consider the fact that only six favourites won.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers stunned the Los Angeles Rams 26-23 on Thursday night as an 8.5 point underdog. This was surprising when you consider the fact the 49ers had an incredible number of injuries. San Francisco quarterback Mac Jones of Jacksonville, Florida had 342 passing yards, 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne of Portland, Oregon had 142 yards receiving, and San Francisco got a game-winning 41 yard field goal from Eddy Pineirio of Miami, Florida. San Francisco leads the NFC West at four wins and one loss.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos beat the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 21-17 as a 4.5 point underdog for Philadelphia’s first loss of the year. Denver was down 17-3 in the fourth quarter before they scored 18 unanswered points.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers beat the Miami Dolphins at home 27-24 as a 1.5 point underdog. Bryce Young threw a game-winning four-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Evans with one minute and 59 seconds left. Anyway you look at it, this was the Rico Dowdle show as the Panthers running back had 206 rushing yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers improved to 4-1 and a lead in the NFC South after a 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks as a 3.5 point underdog. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had 379 yards passing, and rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka had 163 yards receiving. Chase McLaughlin kicked the game-winning field goal for 38 yards.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans upset the Cardinals 22-21 due to two dumb errors by the Cardinals where they simply could not hang on to the football. This was Tennessee’s first win of the season and it came as a 7.5 point underdog. Titans quarterback Cam Ward got his first NFL win as he had 265 yards passing, while Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley had 131 yards receiving. Titans kicker Joey Slye had a game-winning 29 yard field goal on the final play of the game. Tennessee was once down 21-3 before scoring 19 unanswered points.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders upset the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 as a 2.5 point underdog. Commanders rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

New England Patriots

New England went into Buffalo as a 7.5 point underdog but won 23-20. Andres Borregales had the game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds left. Drake Maye had 273 yards passing and Stefon Diggs had 146 yards receiving.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars stunned the Kansas City Chiefs at home 31-28 as a 3.5 point underdog. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 23 seconds left as the Jags improved to 4-1.