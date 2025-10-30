Nikola Jokić Ties Another Triple-Double Record

Nikola Jokić once again made history in the Denver Nuggets’ 122-88 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Serbian big man tied the record for the most triple-doubles to open a season. With this accomplishment, he joined Oscar Robertson (1961-62) and former teammate Russell Westbrook (2020-21) to accomplish this feat. Jokić has recorded a triple-double in all of Denver’s four games this season. In the win over the Pelicans, Denver’s star did it all. He recorded a stat-line of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 10-for-15 from the field. Jokić will have a chance to become the first player in NBA history to record five straight triple-doubles to start a season when the Nuggets play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Halloween. That game will also kick off Group Play for the Emirates NBA Cup.

Nikola Jokić’s Season So Far

The Denver Nuggets center has been a stat-sheet stuffer yet again this year. His shooting efficiency from three-point range has dipped (16.7 percent through the first four games). However, that should improve as the season progresses. Jokić is currently averaging 20.3 points, 14.5 total rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game. Furthermore, he also possesses a field goal percentage of 57.1 percent. It’s also worth noting that his rebounding and assist averages currently lead the entire NBA in those categories. Additionally, Jokić is tallying 2.0 steals per game. He also holds a player efficiency rating (PER) of 29.4 to start the season. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, he is also posting a box plus/minus (BPM) score of 12.0, along with an assist percentage of 45.6 percent. All in all, Nikola Jokić is on pace for another MVP-caliber season.

Denver Nuggets Starting to Find Their Stride

The Denver Nuggets are off to a 3-1 start and are beginning to click. Their lone loss came in overtime on the road against the Golden State Warriors. The second unit, led by Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valančiūnas, already looks much improved compared to last year’s bench. Cam Johnson, whom the Nuggets acquired in exchange for Michael Porter Jr., is still adjusting to the system, but one can only imagine how much more potent this offense will become once he is fully acclimated. Not to mention, Jamal Murray is off to the best early-season start of his career. The Nuggets point guard is averaging 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 total rebounds per game through the first four contests. When you factor all of this in, the Denver Nuggets might have their best chance to win the NBA Finals since their 2023 campaign.