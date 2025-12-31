Nikola Jokić (Hyperextended Knee) Out at Least Four Weeks

Nikola Jokić gave the Denver Nuggets faithful a scare in the team’s 147-123 loss to the Miami Heat. With three seconds left in the second quarter, the three-time MVP went down to the floor, writhing in pain. Teammate Spencer Jones accidentally stepped on Jokić’s foot while backtracking on defense, causing his knee to buckle.

“Immediately, he knew something was wrong,” head coach David Adelman said after the game. “Anybody who gets hurt in this game, it’s kind of gut-wrenching, especially somebody as special as he is.”

Denver is currently third in the Western Conference with a 22-10 record. With the team now missing four out of five starters, January will present its fair share of challenges for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokić to Miss at Least Four Weeks Due to Hyperextended Left Knee



A Season of Injury Woes for the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. Jokić is the latest key player to be sidelined for an extended period. Cam Johnson recently suffered the same injury, which will keep him out for four to six weeks. Not to mention, Denver has played the majority of the year without Christian Braun, who is currently dealing with an ankle sprain. Perhaps the most impactful injury before Jokić’s was Aaron Gordon’s hamstring strain. He could return on the Nuggets’ current road trip, but the team is understandably being cautious and doesn’t want to rush him back too soon. When considering all the key injuries the Nuggets have had to persevere through this season, it’s all the more impressive where they currently stand in the standings. However, their toughest challenge is about to begin: playing without the consensus best player in the world.

What the Nuggets Will Miss in Nikola Jokić’s Absence

Nikola Jokić was on pace for another MVP-caliber season. On the year, he is averaging 29.6 points, 11.0 assists, and 12.2 total rebounds per game while posting an effective field goal percentage of 66.5 percent. The Serbian sensation was on track to have arguably the best campaign of his career. However, Jokić’s impact goes beyond the stat sheet. He is an offensive maestro capable of facilitating the offense and getting teammates open looks. Plus, his basketball IQ will be sorely missed. One could argue that his presence on the floor is like having another coach commanding the team. All in all, the Denver Nuggets will have their work cut out for them over the next few weeks.