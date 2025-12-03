Jamal Murray Suffers Sprained Ankle in Loss to Mavericks

Jamal Murray is a key piece of the Denver Nuggets’ dynamic one-two punch, with the other half being Nikola Jokić, widely regarded as the best player in the world. This combination has been a defining feature of the Nuggets’ success in recent years, and it’s no secret in today’s NBA landscape. Unfortunately, Denver may be without their starting point guard for an extended period of time. In the recent 10-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Murray sprained his right ankle in the third quarter. Although he briefly returned to finish out the quarter, he was notably absent in the fourth.

Denver ultimately lost 131-121, despite another dominant triple-double performance by Jokić, who posted 29 points, 20 rebounds, and 13 assists. The loss marked the Nuggets’ fourth consecutive defeat at home, an unusual and concerning trend given their reputation for one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA. The immediate focus has now shifted to Murray’s health and the potential impact on the team moving forward.

Jamal Murray Exits Against Mavericks, Nuggets Suffer Fourth Straight Home Loss

Jamal Murray’s Season So Far

Murray was off to a spectacular start this season. Through 19 games, he was averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 56.8 percent. Heading into this season, Murray appeared in better shape compared to the start of last year, and the improvement has been evident on the court. Historically, Murray has been known for slow starts to the regular season, but this year has been different. He looks more explosive and fluid, which has contributed significantly to Denver’s offensive success. His ability to get to the rim with ease has also been a standout aspect of his game to start the year. Given these developments, if Murray is forced to miss extended time, Denver’s offense will undoubtedly feel his absence.

What’s Wrong with the Denver Nuggets Right Now?

It’s rare for the Denver Nuggets to lose consecutive home games, let alone four in a row. As the home losing streak continues, some fans have begun to express frustration. Some have even started calling for head coach David Adelman’s job. However, it’s crucial to consider the injuries impacting the team. Key contributors Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are also sidelined, both of whom play significant roles on defense. At the beginning of the season, Denver ranked in the top 10 in team defensive rating. However, as of December 2nd, 2025, the Nuggets have dropped to 19th (116.6) in this category. Despite the challenges posed by these injuries, Coach Adelman has made it clear that he expects more from his team defensively. No matter who is out of the lineup.

“I’m not going to come in here any night and sit down and talk about guys that are out. We have enough here to be more consistent defensively,” Adelman said.

Following the loss to the Mavericks, the Nuggets’ record stands at 14-6. They currently hold the fourth seed in the Western Conference.