Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets Agree to Five-Year Extension

Christian Braun has solidified himself as one of the best transition players in the NBA. Moreover, he is also one of the most underrated young players on the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets understand this and have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the young shooting guard. Braun entered his career as a bit of a developmental project but has massively surpassed expectations. He has improved year after year and has even become a more polished shooter. A huge step for the former Kansas Jayhawk who came in more known for his perimeter defense and hustle. With this in mind, the Nuggets were smart to extend the young shooting guard before the market for young players like him skyrocketed.

Denver Nuggets Agree to Five-Year, $125 Million Contract Extension With Christian Braun

Christian Braun’s Early-Career Impact

There is a reason that Braun received Most Improved Player of the Year consideration last season. He had a career year with 15.4 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Braun also improved his field goal percentage increasing it from 46.0 percent the season before to 58.0 percent last year. He also posted a three-point shooting percentage of 39.7 percent. While Braun shouldered more offensive responsibilities last season in the absence of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, he was still a reliable perimeter defender for the Nuggets.

Often times, he was tasked with guarding the team’s best perimeter player. Some notable players Braun held to a field goal percentage of lower than 45.0 percent included Klay Thompson, Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, and Jayson Tatum. Furthermore, the Nuggets shooting guard has solidified himself as one of the best transition players in the Association. He is adept at running the fastbreak and has become one of the more underrated finishers in the game. Considering all of this, it makes sense why Denver has Christian Braun in their long-term plans.

Denver Nuggets Coming Into New Season With Hefty Ambitions

Braun is going to be an integral part of the Nuggets’ plans. His continued improvement and terrific intangibles could be the key to a second title for the Denver Nuggets. With improved depth and Nikola Jokić still at the helm, it is championship or bust for this particular Denver squad. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are still the second and third option and with Bruce Brown reuniting with the franchise and handling the bulk of the Sixth Man duties this coming year, one cannot count out the Nuggets, even in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. With all of this in mind, the Denver Nuggets will be must-see television this year.