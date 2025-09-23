Denver Nuggets 2025-26 Season Outlook

The Denver Nuggets will come into the new season with renewed hope and aspirations. After a blowout loss in Game Seven of the Western Conference Semifinals to the Oklahoma City Thunder, many expected changes to the roster. That’s exactly what happened. The organization traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in a move that shook up the lineup. What did this accomplish? It brought in Cam Johnson, who should be a seamless fit in the Nuggets’ system. Porter Jr.’s departure also cleared valuable cap space, allowing the team to re-sign fan favorite Bruce Brown. In addition, Denver added veterans Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valančiūnas. As a result, the Nuggets now boast the makings of a legitimate second unit for the first time since their 2023 title run.

Denver Nuggets Looking to Make the Most of Nikola Jokić’s Prime

Can the Denver Nuggets Reclaim the Western Conference Throne?

Oddsmakers are already buying into the revamped Denver Nuggets. As of September 22, 2025, FanDuel has them at +800 to win the NBA Finals. The third-best odds behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Nikola Jokić still in his prime, Denver will always be a serious contender. The team enters the season with a chip on its shoulder, eager to prove it’s still one of the Western Conference’s elite.

The return of Bruce Brown is especially impactful. He already knows the system and offers a steadier presence off the bench compared to Russell Westbrook. Additionally, for the first time in years, Jokić will have a legitimate backup center in Jonas Valančiūnas to help manage his minutes. On paper, the Nuggets appear poised to make another deep playoff run. However, there are still a few lingering concerns as the new season approaches.

Their Biggest Obstacles

Denver will still face its fair share of challenges this season. While Aaron Gordon remains a perfect fit within the team’s framework, he’s now 30 years old and has dealt with recurring injuries since last year. Fortunately, he’s adapted well, becoming a reliable perimeter threat by posting a career-best 43.6 percent from three-point range last season.

Defensively, questions remain. Bruce Brown will shore up some of the point-of-attack issues, but he can’t do it all on his own. Team defense will need to improve if Denver is to reach its full potential. Another major storyline is whether head coach David Adelman is ready to lead for an entire NBA season. Can he make the necessary adjustments and tough calls when adversity hits?

All in all, the Nuggets will be tested this year. However, they’re fully equipped to make a serious push for their second championship in franchise history.