Nikola Jokić Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Assists Record

Nikola Jokić continues to shatter NBA records. In the Denver Nuggets’ recent victory over the Orlando Magic, the Serbian big man surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most assists by a center in NBA history. Jokić threw a pass to Jalen Pickett for a three-point make with about 6:26 left in the second quarter to officially break the record. Denver’s superstar entered the matchup only six assists shy of breaking Jabbar’s record of 5,660 assists. Jokić finished the night with 23 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds notching his 13th triple-double of the season. After the 126-115 victory, the big man now has 5,667 career assists. The Joker is once again having a campaign for the ages. As a result, he will be in the thick of MVP discourse going forward.

Nikola Jokić Making Another MVP Case

The Serbian sensation is once again showing why he is considered the best in the Association. Thus far, Jokić is averaging a triple-double with numbers of 29.6 points, 10.9 assists, and 12.3 total rebounds per contest. His assists and rebounding averages currently lead the entire league. Furthermore, the Nuggets center is also shooting an efficient 61.2 percent from the field to couple with a three-point shooting percentage of 42.6 percent.

The MVP race is shaping up to be one that features him and Oklahoma City Thunder guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both players were front runners for the award last year with Gilgeous-Alexander taking home the honors. The Thunder superstar currently has his team in first place in the league with a record of 25-2. The reigning MVP is also averaging 32.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. It is no coincidence that the current top two seeds in the Western Conference are led by the two most likely MVP candidates.

Denver Nuggets Off to Best Start in Franchise History

With a win-loss record of 20-6, the Nuggets are off to their best start in franchise history. Even when the team won the NBA Finals in the 2023 campaign, Denver was 18-11 at this juncture of the season. Their start is somewhat being overshadowed by Oklahoma City’s historic start to their season. However, one should not discount what the Nuggets are accomplishing this year. Especially being down two starters in Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon. As of December 19th, 2025, Denver ranks first in field goal percentage (51.8 percent), first in points per game (125.6), and second in three-point percentage (40.1 percent). The Thunder may be the defending champions. However, many NBA peers feel that this Nuggets squad when healthy can compete with anyone in the league.