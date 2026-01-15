The playoffs are evolving in the NFL and College Football this month. We know who are the finalists in the College Football Playoff and the quarterfinalists in the National Football League postseason.

Who is in the College Football Final on Monday?

The College Football Playoff National Championship will take place between the first ranked University of Indiana Hoosiers and 10th ranked University of Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Hoosiers are looking for their first national championship in the sport of football. In basketball, the Hoosiers have a history of national success as they have won five national titles (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981, and 1987).

One reason why the Hoosiers have had great success is because for the first time ever a Hoosier won the Heisman Trophy. Last month Fernando Mendoza of Boston, Massachusetts received that honour. This season, Mendoza completed 257 of 352 passes for 3349 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 83 rushes for 284 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

In the College Football semifinals, this past week, the Hoosiers completely trounced the University of Oregon Ducks 56-22. We saw excellent proficiency from Mendoza, who completed 17 of 20 passes for 177 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Mendoza had two more touchdown passes than incompletions! Two of Mendoza’s touchdown passes went to Elijah Sarratt of Stafford, Virginia.

Miami’s win last Thursday was an exciting 31-27 win over Ole Miss. Carson Beck had 268 passing yards, Mark Fletcher Jr, had 133 yards rushing and Keelan Marion had 114 yards receiving.

Who is left in the NFL Playoffs?

The games this weekend will have the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the National Football Conference. In Wildcard action, the 49ers came through as a 4.5 point underdog against the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 23-19, while the Bears came through as a 2.5 point underdog against the Green Bay Packers and won by a score of 31-27.

In the AFC, one storyline was the exceptional defenses on display by the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. The Patriots advanced to the divisional playoff round by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3, and the Texans advanced to the divisional playoff round by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6. As a result, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin resigned. This weekend, the Patriots will face the Texans in one AFC Divisional Playoff game, while the Buffalo Bills will face the Denver Broncos in the other.