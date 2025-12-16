Fernando Mendoza wins 2025 Heisman Trophy

For the first time ever, a player from the University of Indiana Hoosiers has won the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza was named the best football player in division one of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

2025 College Football Statistics

Mendoza completed 226 passes in 316 attempts for 2980 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 33 touchdowns led all NCAA Division I-A football players. Mendoza also led the Big Ten with 9.4 yards per pass attempt. On the ground, Mendoza had 69 rushes for 240 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Other Accolades

Mendoza was also the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, led the Hoosiers to a Big Ten Conference Championship title and an undefeated season as the Hoosiers had a perfect record of 13 wins and zero losses. They were the only team in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association to go through an entire season without a loss in 2025.

Mendoza’s Big Ten Conference Championship Statistics

Mendoza completed 15 of 23 passes for 222 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 13-10 Hoosiers upset win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mendoza had the game-winning touchdown as he threw 17 yards to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt of Stafford, Virginia with eight minutes and two seconds left in the third quarter to close out the scoring.

It was an exceptional defensive performance for the Hoosiers, as they prevented the Buckeyes from scoring a second half point. Indiana’s win over Ohio State was even more impressive when you consider the fact that Ohio State was undefeated heading into the Big Ten Championship game as well.

Who were the nationally ranked teams that Indiana has beaten?

In addition to the Buckeyes, the nation’s second ranked College Football team, the Hoosiers have beaten Indiana (the 23rd ranked team) 20-15 on September 27, and Oregon (the fifth ranked team) 30-20 on October 11.

Who are in the first round of the College Football Playoff and who got the bye?

Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas Tech received byes to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. The first round playoff matches have Oregon versus James Madison, Oklahoma versus Alabama, Tulane versus One Miss, and Miami versus Texas A&M.

Alabama’s controversial spot

The Crimson Tide secured a spot to the first round in very controversial fashion. That is because they lost three games. There is a belief by many the committee got it wrong and should have picked Notre Dame, who had only two losses instead. Other two loss teams overlooked were BYU, Utah, North Texas and Navy.