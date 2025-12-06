Ohio State to play Indiana in a game for the ages

The biggest College Football game of the 2025 National Collegiate Athletic Association season takes place on Saturday. In a game for the ages at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana (home of the AFC South Division leading Indianapolis Colts), the Ohio State Buckeyes, ranked first, are facing the University of Indiana Hoosiers, ranked second. Both teams are undefeated at 12 wins and zero losses. In fact, they are the only two teams in the NCAA Division I Football Subdivision undefeated. They will play Saturday for the Big Ten Championship.

The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive 27-9 win over Michigan. Ohio State limited Michigan to three field goals and zero points in the second half. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled mightily. He only completed eight of 18 passes for 63 passing yards and one interception. The Buckeyes cornerback with the interception was Davison Igbinosun of Union, New Jersey.

The Hoosiers clobbered the Purdue Boilermakers 56-3 last week. Hoosiers running back Roman Hemby of Baltimore, Maryland had 152 yards rushing and one major score.

Who are the seeded opponents Ohio State and Michigan have beaten?

Ohio State has only been required to play two seeded opponents in 2025. Michigan was the 19th seed, and Texas, who Ohio State beat in their season opener on August 30 by a score of 14-7, was the 13th seed. It is interesting that the Buckeyes limited their seeded opponents to only a combined total of 16 points in their two prior games. It will be interesting too see how many points the Hoosiers score on Saturday.

Indiana beat two seeded opponents as well this season. They defeated Iowa, the 23rd seed, by a score of 20-15 on September 27, and Oregon 30-20 on October 11. The Ducks are ranked fifth in the country as they have a record of 11 wins and one loss.

Quarterbacks having great seasons

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers have had great seasons from their quarterbacks. Indiana’s QB is Fernando Mendoza of Miami, Florida. Mendoza has 2758 passing yards and 32 touchdown passes. Ohio State’s QB is Julian Sayin of Carlsbad, California. Sayin has 3065 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes.

Ohio State has history on their side

The Buckeyes have won five Big Ten Championships in the past, while this will be the Hoosiers’s first Big Ten Championship game. Ohio State clobbered Wisconsin 59-0 in 2014 before winning four consecutive conference championship titles from 2017 to 2020. Ohio State beat Wisconsin two additional times and Northwestern twice.