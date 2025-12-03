The coaching hirings continue in College Football in the United States. Four teams that have hired new coaches in the last 48 hours are the University of North Texas Mean Green, the University of Kentucky Wildcats, the University of Mississippi Rebels and Michigan State University Spartans.

University of North Texas Mean Green

The Mean Green have hired Neal Brown of Danville, Kentucky. Brown takes over from Eric Morris of Littlefield, Texas, who became the head coach at Oklahoma State. Pardon the pun, but Brown is now coaching Green.

Brown was the special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian at the University of Texas this past season. The Longhorns made College Football headlines this past weekend as they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17. It was the Aggies’s first loss of the season.

This will be the third College Football team that Brown is coaching. He was previously with the Troy University Trojans for four years from 2015 to 2018, and West Virginia University Mountaineers for six seasons from 2019 to 2024. In that time, Brown had a record of 72 wins and 51 losses. In 2017, Troy won the Sun Belt Conference and beat North Texas 50-30 in the New Orleans Bowl. In 2018, Trey beat Buffalo 42-32 in the Dollar General Bowl.

University of Kentucky Wildcats

Will Stein of Louisville, Kentucky becomes the new head coach of the Wildcats. He was recently the offensive coordinator with the University of Oregon. Stein has playing experience as he was a quarterback at Louisville, and other assistant coaching experience at Texas, Louisville, and University of Texas at San Antonio.

University of Mississippi Rebels

The Rebels have hired defensive coordinator Pete Golding of Hammond, Louisiana as the replacement to Lane Kiffin, who is now the new head coach of Louisiana State University. As a player, Golding was a safety at Delta State University in Mississippi. He then went on to a coaching career that started in 2006. In recent years, Golding has been the defensive coordinator at UTSA, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Michigan State University Spartans

The Spartans have hired Pat Fitzgerald of Midlothian, Illinois as their new head coach. Fitzgerald takes over from Jonathan Smith, who was fired on November 30. Fitzgerald was the head coach at Northwestern for 17 seasons from 2006 to 2022. In that time, he had a record of 110 wins and 101 losses. Northwestern won five bowl games. However, in his final season, Northwestern only had a record of one win and 11 losses.