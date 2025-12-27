Michigan names Kyle Whittingham head coach

The University of Michigan Wolverines have named Kyle Whittingham of San Luis Obispo, California as their new head coach. The hiring is rather interesting as Whittingham is 66 years of age, and had just resigned as the head coach of the University of Utah, where he spent 21 seasons as their head coach from 2005 to 2025.

Why was there an opening at Michigan?

The Wolverines fired head coach Sherrone Moore of Derby, Kansas on December 10 for having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a staff member. Moore then allegedly broke into the staff member’s home following the firing, and threatened to harm the staff member with kitchen knives according to FOX News. Moore is already married to his wife Kelli, and they have three daughters. It has also been reported by Tamara Brown of People Magazine on the day of the firing that Kelli Moore had allegedly called 911 stating that her husband was “suicidal.”

Whittingham will be coaching right away

Whittingham will be coaching the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve against the University of Texas. According to ESPN, Whittingham was hired by the University of Michigan to be their next head coach on Friday. Whittingham will receive $8 million in 2026, and average $8.2 million in the five years during the contract.

Whittingham’s coaching resume

Whittingham was the head coach of the Utes for 265 games. He had a record of 177 wins and 88 losses for a winning percentage of .694. Whittingham’s greatest achievement was winning the 2009 Sugar Bowl as the Utes defeated the University of Alabama Crimson Tide 31-17. Whittingham also guided the Utes to a 2015 Las Vegas Bowl title as the Utes beat the Brigham Young University Cougars 35-28. Then in 2022 and 2023, the Utes qualified for the prestigious Rose Bowl, but lost to Ohio State and Penn State respectively.

Prior to being the Utes head coach, Whittingham was a graduate assistant at BYU in 1985 and 1986, a defensive coordinator at Eastern Utah in 1987, the special teams coordinator and linebacker coach at Idaho State (1988 to 1991), the defensive coordinator at Idaho State (1992 and 1993). Whittingham also had several roles at Utah as an assistant coach from 1994 to 2004. They included defensive line coach in 1994, and defensive coordinator from 1995 to 2004. Whittingham spent close time with safeties and linebackers.

As a player, Whittingham played three games with the Los Angeles Rams as a linebacker during the 1987 National Football League season. This was during the season when players went on strike.

Who will coach the Utes?

The Utes will have Morgan Scalley of Salt Lake City, Utah as their new head coach. Scalley had been the Utes defensive coordinator since 2016. Scalley’s first test with Utah will be coaching the Utes in the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve against Nebraska.