Week 14 of the College Football season in the National Collegiate Athletic Association is now underway. There are two massive games this weekend. On Friday night, the University of Texas Longhorns are hosting the University of Texas Tech Aggies, and on Saturday, the University of Michigan Wolverines are hosting the Ohio State University Buckeyes from the Big House. Both the Aggies and Wolverines are enjoying undefeated seasons and will have to win a game on the road against a conference rival to continue going through their season without a loss.

Texas A&M @ Texas

The Aggies have a record of 11 wins and zero losses, while the Longhorns have a record of eight wins and three losses. The three teams that have beaten Texas this year are Ohio State by a score of 14-7 on August 30, Florida by a score of 29-21 on October 4, and Georgia by a score of 35-10 on November 15.

Texas A&M is currently third in the nation and the Longhorns are ranked 16th. Texas A&M has only had to beat one seeded opponent all year. That came on September 13 as they defeated the ninth ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish by a score of 41-40 in an offensive classic. The Aggies got the game-winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. Marcel Reed of Nashville, Tennessee threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to tight end Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, Nebraska.

Reed has completed 189 passes in 306 attempts for 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has 2752 passing yards, and leads the SEC with 14.6 yards gained per completion. Meanwhile, Aggies wide receiver Kevin Concepcion of Rochester, New York leads the SEC with nine touchdown catches.

Ohio State @ Michigan

The Buckeyes also have a record of 11 wins and zero losses, while the Wolverines have a record of nine wins and two losses. The two teams that have beaten Michigan this year are Oklahoma by a score of 24-13 on September 6, and USC 31-13 on October 11.

Ohio State is ranked first in College Football, and has an incredible historical rivalry with the Wolverines. They have played 120 times since October 16, 1897 with the Buckeyes posting a record of 62-51-6.

Ohio State’s most impressive win this season came on August 30 in the aforementioned 14-7 win over Texas. In this defensive battle, the Longhorns did not score a single point until three minutes and 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Buckeyes starting quarterback Julian Sayin leads NCAA Division I Football with a 79.4% completion percentage and a 185.4 quarterback rating. He also leads the Big Ten with 239 completions.