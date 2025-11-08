Two best College Football games November 8

The College Football season is entering into the heart of their season with two very intriguing games to take place on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the games between the BYU Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders from Lubbock, Texas, as well as Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers from Columbia, Missouri.

BYU Cougars @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Cougars are seeded eighth in College Football and the Red Raiders are seeded ninth. BYU is undefeated to start the season with a perfect record of eight wins and zero losses, while the Red Raiders are at eight wins and one loss. The Red Raiders only loss this season came on October 18 when they were beaten 26-22 by Arizona State. The only seeded team BYU has beaten this season is Utah, as they beat the 17th ranked Utes 24-21 on October 18.

The Cougars are coming off a 41-27 win over Iowa State. BYU was led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier of Murrieta, California, and wide receivers Parker Kingston of Layton, Utah and Chase Roberts of Highland, Utah. Bachmeier completed 22 of 35 passes for 307 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 12 rushes for 49 rushing yards and another major score. Bachmeier also led the Cougars in rushing. Meanwhile, Kingston and Roberts both eclipsed 100 yards in receiving. Kingston had seven catches for 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Roberts had eight catches for 128 receiving yards.

Texas A&M Aggies @ Missouri Tigers

The Aggies are undefeated at eight wins and zero losses and the Tigers are at six wins and two losses. The Aggies are ranked third in College Football, and the Tigers are ranked 19th. The first loss the Tigers have had this season came on October 11 when they were beaten 27-24 by Alabama, and the second loss came on October 25 when they were beaten 17-10 by Vanderbilt. Normally, the Crimson Tide are undefeated at this time of year, but they lost 31-17 to Florida on the opening weekend of the College Football season back on August 30.

Texas A&M’s last game came on October 25 as they beat Louisiana State University 49-25. The Aggies star was quarterback Marcel Reed of Nashville, Tennessee. Reed completed 12 of 21 passes for 202 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 13 rushes for 108 rushing yards and another two major scores. It was a dominant second half for Texas A&M as they outscored LSU 35-7.