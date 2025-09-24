Three College Football coaches fired to start the season

The 2025 College Football season is not even a month old. I personally, do not get into the season until the World Series is over. However, already three teams have fired their coaches. Let’s take a look at all three teams, why the firings took place, who lost their job, and who are the new coaches for the respective teams.

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins fired DeShaun Foster of Charlotte, North Carolina on September 14. What we found out was that Foster was a much better running back than head coach.

Foster was initially named the Bruins head coach on February 12, 2024. After only winning five of 12 games last year, the Bruins lost all three games this year. UCLA lost 43-10 to Utah on August 30, 30-23 to UNLV on September 6, and 35-10 to New Mexico on September 12.

As a player, Foster spent six seasons in the National Football League with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers from 2003 to 2008. He had 927 rushes for 3570 rushing yards and 11 touchdown runs, along with 142 catches for 1129 receiving yards and five touchdown catches.

The new Bruins interim head coach is Tim Skipper of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a middle linebacker at Fresno State before being an assistant at Western New Mexico, Sacramento State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Florida, UNLV, Central Michigan and UCLA. Skipper had prior head coaching experience with Fresno State last season (went 7-7), and was the special assistant to Foster in UCLA this season.

Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies fired Brent Pry of Altoona, Pennsylvania on September 14. They were 0-3 to start the season. Pry had a record of 16 wins and 24 losses over 40 games in four seasons at Virginia Tech. In three games, Virginia Tech lost 24-11 to South Carolina on August 31, 44-20 to Vanderbilt on September 6, and 45-26 to Old Dominion on September 13.

The new Hokies head coach is Philip Montgomery of Dallas, Texas. Montgomery spent eight seasons coaching at Tulsa and had a record of 43 wins and 53 losses. At the time of the firing of Pry, he was Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator. Montgomery won his first game as Virginia Tech’s head coach on Sunday as the Hokies beat Wofford 38-6.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys fired Mike Gundy of Midwest City, Oklahoma on Tuesday after a 1-2 start to the season. Gundy had coached 260 games with Oklahoma State since 2005 and had a record of 170-90. This season, the Cowboys got spanked 69-3 by Oregon and lost 19-12 to Tulsa.

Oklahoma State has named Doug Meacham of Arlington, Texas the interim head coach. He had been the Cowboys offensive coordinator. Meacham had assistant coaching experience at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Georgia Military, Jacksonville State, Henderson State, Samford, Houston, Texas Christian University and Kansas.