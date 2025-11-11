Texas Tech prevents BYU from having an undefeated season

Heading into Week 11 of the College Football season, there were four undefeated teams. Now there are only three. That is because in Big 12 action, Brigham Young University, which was previously undefeated, was upset 29-7 by Texas Tech on Saturday. The bottom line is this game was not even remotely close whatsoever. The Red Raiders exemplified great defense, and prevented the Cougars from getting on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

Now with the win, the Red Raiders stay eighth in the rankings, while the Cougars dropped from seventh to 12th. Both Texas Tech and BYU have one loss to the season now. Texas Tech’s only defeat came on October 18 when they were upset 26-22 by Arizona State.

Inside look at the Red Raiders win

The Red Raiders were led by running back Cameron Dickey of Austin, Texas. The 5’10”, 215 pound sophomore had 145 total yards. Dickey had 23 rushes for 121 rushing yards and one touchdown, and one catch for 24 yards. Dickey’s major score was for one yard. It came four minutes and 14 seconds into the fourth quarter, and put the Red Raiders up by a convincing score of 25-0 at the time.

The Dickey one-yard run was one of two major scores for Texas Tech in the contest. The other was from Caleb Douglas of Missouri City, Texas, who caught a nine yard touchdown catch from Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton of Lubbock, Texas with 19 seconds left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders also got five field goals from kicker Stone Harrington of Colleyville, Texas. Harrington made field goals from 47 yards, 27 yards, 39 yards, 29 yards and 34 yards. The lengths of the five field goals were mentioned in chronological order.

The Red Raiders top defender was linebacker Jacob Rodriguez of Hastings, Minnesota. Rodriguez had nine tackles and one interception.

BYU only had 67 rushing yards, and only made three of 14 third downs. The Cougars also had three turnovers (two fumbles and one interception).

Who are the three undefeated teams left?

They are the top three teams in the nation–first ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), second ranked Indiana Hoosiers (10-0), and third ranked Texas A&M (9-0). The big game left for Ohio State comes on November 29 as they play the 18th ranked Michigan. The Wolverines have lost two games this year as they were beaten 24-13 by Oklahoma on September 6 and 31-13 to USC on October 11.

The Aggies also have one notable game left. On November 28, they play the Texas Longhorns, the tenth ranked team in the nation in an all-Texas battle. Like the Wolverines, the Longhorns have lost twice this season. Texas was beaten 14-7 to Ohio State on August 30 and 29-21 to Florida on October 4.