Texas ends Texas A&M’s undefeated season

It was simply a great College Football season for Texas A&M University until Friday. That is when the Aggies lost 27-17 to the University of Texas Longhorns, and ended their undefeated season. The Aggies are now at 11 wins and one loss, while the Longhorns are at nine wins and three losses. Texas has not lost to Texas A&M since November 25, 2010.

Who contributed for the Longhorns?

Texas was led by quarterback Arch Manning of New Orleans, Louisiana and running back Quintrevion Wisner of Glenn Heights, Texas. Manning completed 14 of 29 passes for 179 passing yards, and one touchdown pass, and had seven rushes for 53 yards and another major score. The touchdown pass was 29 yards to Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo of St. Louis, Missouri. At the time, the Longhorns went up 13-10 with seven minutes and 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Manning then completed the scoring with a 35 yard touchdown rush seven minutes and four seconds left in the game.

Wisner had 19 carries for 155 rushing yards. He also had two catches for 19 receiving yards for 174 total yards. Wisner has simply dominated the Aggies the last two years. In 2024, he had 33 rushes and 186 rushing yards and two catches for 21 receiving yards for 207 total yards in a 17-7 Longhorns win over the Aggies. This means that Wisner has had 381 total yards in the last two Lone Star Showdowns.

On defense, the Longhorns intercepted Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed twice. The Longhorns with picks were defensive back Kobe Black of Waco, Texas and defensive back Michael Taaffe of Austin, Texas.

Part of the Manning family tree

The last name of Manning has been synonymous with football in recent years. Arch’s grandfather Archie is part of the College Football Hall of Fame after starring three years at quarterback at Ole Miss. Arch’s uncle Peyton is one of the best quarterbacks in football history. He starred for four years at Tennessee, before winning Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Peyton is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame. Arch’s other uncle Eli played five seasons at Ole Miss before quarterbacking the New York Giants for 16 seasons. Archie was a second overall pick in the NFL Draft, while Eli and Peyton were both first overall picks. Peyton has the NFL record for most passing yards in a season. He had 5477 in 2013 with the Broncos.