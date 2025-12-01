LSU to name Lane Kiffin head coach

The regular season in College Football is coming to a close and one of the biggest stories of the season has been the head coaching carousel. There has been significant movement when it comes to head coaches, and there was a huge story on Monday when it was reported that Lane Kiffin of Lincoln, Nebraska would be the new head coach of Louisiana State University.

Kiffin replaces Brian Kelly, who was fired on October 26. LSU had just lost 49-25 to Texas A&M and that was the third loss this season by the Tigers at the time of the firing. LSU has since lost twice more and are currently at seven wins and five losses.

The contract that Kiffin is signing with the Tigers is significant. It is for seven years and worth $91 million according to Austin Nivison of CBS Sports.

Who has Kiffin coached in the past?

The Tigers will be the fifth College Football team Kiffin has coached for. He was previously with the University of Tennessee in 2009, the University of Southern California for four seasons from 2010 to 2013, Florida Atlantic University for three seasons from 2017 to 2019, and the last six seasons with Ole Miss. In 169 games as a College Football head coach, Kiffin has a record of 116 wins and 53 losses for a winning percentage of .686.

Lane also has National Football League connections. He was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008. Lane was not very successful here as he only had a winning percentage of .250 after winning only five of 20 games. Lane’s father Monte was the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they won the Super Bowl in 2003.

Who else is going places?

There are six other College football coaches switching teams. Eric Morris of Littlefield, Texas is leaving North Texas to be at Oklahoma State. The former Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver had been at North Texas the last three years. Former Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks head coach Jim Mora of Los Angeles, California is leaving the University of Connecticut, where he was the last four years, to coach at Colorado State. Mora also spent six seasons coaching at UCLA. Ryan Silverfield of Jacksonville, Florida, is leaving Memphis for Arkansas. Alex Golesh of Moscow, Russia, is leaving South Florida where he was the last three years, for Auburn. Jon Sumrall of Texarkana, Texas is leaving Tulane, where he was the last two years for Florida. Bob Chesney of Kulpmont, Pennsylvania, is leaving James Madison University for UCLA.