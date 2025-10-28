College Football News and Rumors

LSU and Florida make coaching changes in College Football

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
brian kelly 2

Coaching changes are continuing in College Football. Now we have seen two schools from the SEC make coaching changes in the last 10 days. The two schools that have made College Football headlines by making a change are the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Florida Gators. Let’s take a look at the two coaches who were fired and a look at their interim replacements.

Florida

The Gators have won three national titles in the history of their school. They came in 1996 with Steve Spurrier of Miami Beach, Florida as their head coach, and in 2006 and 2008 with Urban Meyer of Toledo, Ohio as their head coach.

After the first seven games of the 2025 College Football season, the Gators did not reach the .500 mark as they posted a record of three wins and four losses. On October 19, Florida fired head coach Billy Napier of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Napier spent the last four seasons coaching the Gators. In 45 games, they had a record of 22 wins and 23 losses. The four seasons at Florida came after four seasons at Louisiana where he coached the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference.

The new interim head coach in Florida is Billy Gonzales of Thornton, Colorado. Gonzales was the wide receiver coach the last three seasons in Florida. He had previous wide receiver coaching experience at MacMurray, Kent State, Bowling Green, Utah, Louisiana State University, Illinois, Mississippi State University, and Florida Atlantic.

LSU

The Tigers have won four national championships in the history of their school. They came in 1958 with Paul Dietzel of Fremont, Ohio as their head coach, in 2003 with Nick Saban of Fairmont, West Virginia as their head coach, in 2007 with Les Miles of Elyria, Ohio as their head coach, and in 2019 with Ed Orgeron of Larose, Louisiana as their head coach.

On Sunday, LSU decided to fire head coach Brian Kelly even though the Tigers had a respectable record of five wins and three losses. LSU had lost their last two games on the schedule–31-24 to Vanderbilt on October 18, and 49-25 to Texas A&M on October 25.

Kelly had coached the Tigers the last four seasons. He had a record of 34 wins and 14 losses. The new interim head coach the rest of the season is Frank Wilson of New Orleans, Louisiana. Wilson was the associate coach and running backs coach at LSU since 2022. He had previous assistant coaching experience at Nicholls State, Ole Miss, Southern Mississippi, and Tennessee. Wilson also has head coaching experience at University of Texas at San Antonio and McNeese State. There he had a record of 26 wins and 40 losses.

 

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors Florida Gators LSU Tigers NCAA NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.org, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
James Franklin

Penn State shockingly fires head coach James Franklin

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 13 2025
College Football News and Rumors
BobbyPetrino
Arkansas names Bobby Petrino interim head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 29 2025
College Football News and Rumors
mike gundy
Three College Football coaches fired to start the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2025
College Football News and Rumors
Colorado Football Instagram Followers Have Jumped By 1724% Since Deion Sanders Hired
Report: Deion Sanders Not With Buffs As He Deals With Health Issue
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 10 2025
College Football News and Rumors
USATSI_24353280_168396541_lowres-2
North Carolina signs quarterback Gio Lopez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 18 2025
College Football News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers Hiring Frank Reich as New Head Coach
Stanford names Frank Reich interim head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 3 2025
College Football News and Rumors
NFL: Combine
University of Calfornia names Ron Rivera general manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 29 2025
More News
Arrow to top