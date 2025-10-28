LSU and Florida make coaching changes in College Football

Coaching changes are continuing in College Football. Now we have seen two schools from the SEC make coaching changes in the last 10 days. The two schools that have made College Football headlines by making a change are the Louisiana State University Tigers and the Florida Gators. Let’s take a look at the two coaches who were fired and a look at their interim replacements.

Florida

The Gators have won three national titles in the history of their school. They came in 1996 with Steve Spurrier of Miami Beach, Florida as their head coach, and in 2006 and 2008 with Urban Meyer of Toledo, Ohio as their head coach.

After the first seven games of the 2025 College Football season, the Gators did not reach the .500 mark as they posted a record of three wins and four losses. On October 19, Florida fired head coach Billy Napier of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Napier spent the last four seasons coaching the Gators. In 45 games, they had a record of 22 wins and 23 losses. The four seasons at Florida came after four seasons at Louisiana where he coached the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt Conference.

The new interim head coach in Florida is Billy Gonzales of Thornton, Colorado. Gonzales was the wide receiver coach the last three seasons in Florida. He had previous wide receiver coaching experience at MacMurray, Kent State, Bowling Green, Utah, Louisiana State University, Illinois, Mississippi State University, and Florida Atlantic.

LSU

The Tigers have won four national championships in the history of their school. They came in 1958 with Paul Dietzel of Fremont, Ohio as their head coach, in 2003 with Nick Saban of Fairmont, West Virginia as their head coach, in 2007 with Les Miles of Elyria, Ohio as their head coach, and in 2019 with Ed Orgeron of Larose, Louisiana as their head coach.

On Sunday, LSU decided to fire head coach Brian Kelly even though the Tigers had a respectable record of five wins and three losses. LSU had lost their last two games on the schedule–31-24 to Vanderbilt on October 18, and 49-25 to Texas A&M on October 25.

Kelly had coached the Tigers the last four seasons. He had a record of 34 wins and 14 losses. The new interim head coach the rest of the season is Frank Wilson of New Orleans, Louisiana. Wilson was the associate coach and running backs coach at LSU since 2022. He had previous assistant coaching experience at Nicholls State, Ole Miss, Southern Mississippi, and Tennessee. Wilson also has head coaching experience at University of Texas at San Antonio and McNeese State. There he had a record of 26 wins and 40 losses.