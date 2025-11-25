Chris Paul to Retire At End of the Season

Chris Paul signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract to reunite with the Los Angeles Clippers this past offseason. He is currently in his 21st NBA season, which is expected to be his last, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!!” Paul wrote on Instagram Saturday, accompanied by a video filled with highlights set to a remix of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Paul hasn’t seen the floor much this season, averaging just 14.8 minutes per game. Still, it’s impossible to overlook the illustrious career he has built. Given his résumé, Chris Paul will undoubtedly be a first-ballot inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chris Paul to Call it a Career At End of the Season

Chris Paul’s Career Numbers

Paul’s career numbers certainly speak for themselves and strengthen his Hall of Fame case. Over the course of his career, he has played for seven different NBA franchises. He has had a lasting impact at every stop. Paul began his career with the New Orleans Hornets, before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, where he gained the most recognition. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and San Antonio Spurs.

The 12-time All-Star is now back in Los Angeles with the Clippers. The place where he led the iconic “Lob City” teams to prominence.

Throughout his 21 years in the league, Paul has averaged 16.9 points, 2.0 steals, 4.4 total rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. While his impact has understandably waned in recent years, there’s a reason why the veteran guard is still regarded as the “Point God.” As of November 24th, 2025, Paul ranks second on the all-time career assists list with 12,545. He only trails John Stockton’s 15,806.

Where Does Chris Paul Rank Among the Best Point Guards of All Time?

Chris Paul’s place in the conversation of the greatest point guards in NBA history is a topic of much debate. Many would make a strong case for him being in the top-five, while others may argue that he falls outside the top-10. Ultimately, the ranking depends on which criteria one values most. If championships are your measuring stick, then Paul might be ranked lower, possibly outside the top-15. However, if you emphasize his impact on the game and his impressive statistical achievements, Paul likely deserves a spot in the top-five, or at the very least, the top-10.

Regardless of where you place him on the all-time list, one thing is certain: Chris Paul’s career is nothing short of legendary, and he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes.