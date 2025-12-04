Clippers Parting Ways With Chris Paul

Recently, Chris Paul was reunited with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, the team has decided to part ways with the veteran point guard. The Clippers are currently in the midst of a five-game road trip.

“We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career. Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear: no one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I take full responsibility for the record we have right now. There are numerous factors behind our struggles. We are incredibly grateful for the impact Chris has made on this franchise,” said Lawrence Frank in a statement.

Paul recently announced that he intends to retire at the end of this season.

The Current State of the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the most underwhelming teams this season. As of December 3, 2025, their win-loss record stands at 5-16, placing them at 14th in the Western Conference. To make matters worse, they do not even own their 2026 lottery pick. It belongs to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to the blockbuster Paul George trade from years ago.

Kawhi Leonard has already missed significant time this season, and outside of James Harden, the Clippers’ supporting cast has struggled to deliver consistent production. Los Angeles ranks 26th in scoring (112.3 points per game), 26th in rebounds per game (41.1), and 16th in field goal percentage (46.9 percent). With their performance looking increasingly porous, the decision to let go of Chris Paul becomes all the more perplexing.

What’s Next for Chris Paul?

Although Paul’s numbers this season of 2.9 points, 3.3 assists in just 14.3 minutes per game may not jump off the page, his veteran presence still holds value for several NBA teams. One team to keep an eye on is the Los Angeles Lakers. A move to the Lakers would keep Paul in Los Angeles, adding another savvy veteran to complement LeBron James.

Another team in the mix could be the Denver Nuggets. Denver has long been in search of a true point guard to come off the bench, and with Jamal Murray’s injury history, Paul could provide much-needed depth. Don’t count out the Oklahoma City Thunder, either. While the Thunder have no shortage of talent, one key milestone missing from Paul’s résumé is an NBA championship. Given Oklahoma City’s strong performance and status as defending champions, joining them could give Paul the best chance to secure that elusive title.

Considering all these factors, don’t be surprised if Chris Paul finds a new home sooner than expected.