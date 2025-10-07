Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers 2025-26 Outlook

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
Los Angeles Clippers James Harden and Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers will come into the new season under a microscope. After a busy offseason that brought in many new faces, along with drama currently surrounding Kawhi Leonard and owner Steve Ballmer, the Clippers are a team poised to generate plenty of headlines, both good and bad.

Of course, there’s always the lingering question of whether Kawhi Leonard can stay healthy when it matters most. Still, the Clippers have other capable players who can help keep the ship afloat if the two-time Finals MVP needs time off. James Harden remains one of the premier playmakers in the league. Not to mention, the organization also brought back franchise legend Chris Paul. Considering all of this, the Los Angeles Clippers will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched squads this season.

Can the Los Angeles Clippers Overcome Distractions in the 2025–26 Season?

A Very Busy Offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers retooled their roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden this offseason. The team traded away Norman Powell, who had a career year last season, and brought in John Collins to reinforce the frontcourt. Brook Lopez will also see time in the paint. Furthermore, the team signed Chris Paul, who will serve as a reliable veteran floor general and someone who is already familiar with the organization. Los Angeles also added another backcourt scorer in Bradley Beal.

However, there are legitimate questions about whether this new core can co-exist effectively. Los Angeles clearly needed more scoring after last season, but it’s fair to ask whether this roster is too long in the tooth to compete with younger, faster teams in the Association. Especially those that thrive in transition and rack up fast-break points. The Clippers know this year is a do-or-die moment for their championship window, but has that window already closed?

Has Their Title Window Already Closed?

It’s fair to wonder whether the Clippers’ championship window has already been nailed shut. The Kawhi Leonard drama certainly doesn’t help, and the stars on this squad aren’t getting any younger. As of October 6th, 2025, the Clippers have title odds of +2,000, according to FanDuel. They’re still widely expected to be a playoff team. However, labeling them as true championship contenders feels like a stretch at this point.

That said, this mix of veteran talent could still surprise some peers this season. Chris Paul remains one of the best point guards in NBA history, and both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are still threats from anywhere on the court. With all that in mind, expect the Los Angeles Clippers to remain in the spotlight all season long.

Topics  
Clippers Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

