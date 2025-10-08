Phoenix Suns 2025-26 Outlook

The Phoenix Suns were arguably the most disappointing team last year. Despite boasting a star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, the Suns fell short of even making the Play-In Tournament. Heading into the new season, Phoenix has undergone a significant makeover. They are attempting to rebuild on the fly around Booker. It will take time for the new supporting cast to mesh. Plus, there’s a strong possibility the Suns could miss the Play-In once again this year. However, the offensive load will once again rest primarily on Devin Booker, who remains one of the premier shooting guards in today’s NBA. With that in mind, the Suns’ focus should be on developing and molding this current group for the future.

Phoenix Suns Ushering in a New Era

A Revamped Focus Around Devin Booker

While Devin Booker was still one of the primary decision-makers last season, his impact didn’t shine as brightly as it had in previous years. A major factor in this was having to share the ball with two other high-usage stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Now, Booker will reclaim his role as the clear-cut number one option in Phoenix. Especially as the franchise shifts toward developing young talents. Talents such as Jalen Green (acquired in the Durant trade) and Khaman Maluach, their 10th overall pick in the draft.

This setup is nothing new for Booker. He spent much of his early career as the focal point of rebuilding Suns squad. Booker is certainly no stranger to leading a team through transition. Phoenix may not be listed among the title contenders this season. However, it will be refreshing to watch Booker operate as the primary offensive engine again as he enters his 11th NBA season.

A New Direction for the Phoenix Suns

The 2025-26 Suns feature an eclectic mix of players. Devin Booker is the established star, but all eyes will also be on how newcomers like Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks adjust to life in Phoenix. Mark Williams is expected to assume the role of starting center, but depth at the wing remains a question mark. Veteran forward Royce O’Neal brings experience and leadership. However, outside of him, it’s unclear where consistent production at that position will come from this year. This will be an area worth monitoring throughout the season.

While expectations for wins may be low, the Suns should still be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the 2025-26 campaign. Their focus on youth development and roster experimentation could lay the framework for a more competitive future.