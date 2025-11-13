Clippers

Bradley Beal (Hip Fracture) to Miss Remainder of Season

Author image
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Playoffs-Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal of the Los Angeles Clippers will officially miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hip fracture in the 114-103 loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 8th, 2025. Initially, the Clippers believed Beal was dealing with hip soreness. However, further imaging revealed a far more serious injury.

“We consulted with multiple doctors and specialists from across the country, in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff, over the past few days. After thorough discussions, we all unanimously agreed that surgery is the best course of action for Brad to make a full and complete recovery,” said Mark Bartelstein, Beal’s agent.

Currently, Los Angeles holds a 3-8 record and sits in 12th place in the Western Conference to begin the season.

Bradley Beal Out for Season After Hip Fracture Injury

Bradley Beal’s Recent Injury History

The last few years of Bradley Beal’s career have been marred by injuries and inconsistency. During his time with the Phoenix Suns, Beal failed to play more than 53 games in a single season. He also struggled to regain the scoring form that made him a star with the Washington Wizards. Over his two-year stint with the Suns, he averaged just 17.6 points per game while battling persistent injuries, particularly to his hamstring and calf.

Now, Beal’s tenure with the Clippers could mark the beginning of the end of his career. In his first six games with Los Angeles, the three-time All-Star posted a career-low 8.2 points per game on an inefficient 37.5 percent shooting from the field. Beal is currently signed to a two-year, $10.98 million deal. With that said, his injury history and diminished performance have raised serious concerns. If Beal is unable to contribute meaningfully next season, this signing could be viewed as a major disappointment for the Clippers.

What’s Next for the Los Angeles Clippers?

Although the Clippers currently find themselves struggling with a losing record, there is some optimism for the future. Their best player, Kawhi Leonard, is expected to return from an ankle sprain in the near future. Leonard, when healthy, forms one of the most formidable dynamic duos in the league with James Harden.

Additionally, the Clippers bolstered their roster with depth during the offseason, which should help mitigate the loss of Beal. Players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Christie, and Jordan Miller are likely to see an increased role moving forward. While it won’t be easy, Los Angeles still has enough talent to overcome this early-season slump and remain competitive in the West.

Author image
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

